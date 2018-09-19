Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sientra Inc    SIEN

SIENTRA INC (SIEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sientra : SEC sues U.S. breast-implant company's ex-CEO after stock dive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:36pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday sued the founder and former chief executive of Sientra Inc for fraudulently concealing problems with his company's breast and other implants as it was raising $61.4 million in a public stock offering.

Hani Zeini, 54, was accused of letting the offering close on Sept. 23, 2015, despite having learned three days earlier from the chief executive of the company's sole supplier that European implant sales would be suspended because contamination had been detected in an audit of manufacturing procedures.

Sientra's share price sank 52.9 percent on Sept. 24, 2015, to $9.70 from $20.58, after it disclosed that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency had suspended the certificate needed for the supplier, Brazil's Silimed, to sell the implants.

Zeini could not immediately be reached for comment, and a lawyer for him could not immediately be identified.

The SEC said Zeini had hid "damaging" details from "every other professional" working on his Santa Barbara, California-based company's 3 million share offering, including its chief financial officer, directors, lawyers, auditors and bankers, and tried to cover his tracks after it was done.

"Zeini acted knowingly, recklessly and without reasonable care," the complaint said.

The SEC is seeking a civil fine and an officer and director ban for Zeini. It filed its lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Sientra settled related charges, but was not fined after providing "extensive" cooperation, the SEC said. The company did not admit or deny wrongdoing. Silimed was not charged.

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Zeini is now the owner of Elissar Advisors & Investment Co in Santa Barbara. He stepped down as Sientra's chief executive in November 2015.

Sientra announced in January 2016 that independent testing showed that its implants were safe.

Its shares traded down 39 cents at $23.76 in Wednesday afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

The case is SEC v Zeini, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 18-08103.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIENTRA INC
09:36pSIENTRA : SEC sues U.S. breast-implant company's ex-CEO after stock dive
RE
08/17Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
08/16SIENTRA : FULL CIRCLE Grant Applications Open to US Breast Cancer Organizations
AQ
08/15SIENTRA : FULL CIRCLE™ Grant Applications Open to U.S. Breast Cancer Organ..
PR
08/10Sientra Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
08/07SIENTRA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07SIENTRA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/07SIENTRA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/07Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
08/07SIENTRA INC : Sientra, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Tractor Supply Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/8/18) 
08/07Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) CEO Jeffrey Nugent on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/07Sientra misses by $0.04, beats on revenue 
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/25Andvari Associates Q2 2018 Letter 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 68,7 M
EBIT 2018 -70,4 M
Net income 2018 -73,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,96x
Capitalization 687 M
Chart SIENTRA INC
Duration : Period :
Sientra Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENTRA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Nugent Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Huiner COO, SVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Paul Little Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Rosalyn Cole dIncelli VP-Clinical Operations & Medical Affairs
Nicholas Simon Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENTRA INC71.76%666
MEDTRONIC PLC19.98%129 690
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL19.18%41 160
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY70.29%30 391
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS8.10%26 362
HOYA CORPORATION15.69%22 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.