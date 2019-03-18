Log in
03/18 02:08:31 pm
25.715 USD   +0.29%
SIERRA BANCORP : Bank of the Sierra Announces Matthew Macia as Executive VP, Chief Risk Officer
BU
01/30SIERRA BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/22SIERRA BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Sierra Bancorp : Bank of the Sierra Announces Matthew Macia as Executive VP, Chief Risk Officer

03/18/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Macia becomes the first Chief Risk Officer in the Bank’s history

Bank of the Sierra announced today that Matthew Macia had been named the Bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Macia is the first Chief Risk Officer in the Bank’s history, and he will be responsible for its risk management program. Macia will monitor and assess potential risk and create solutions to manage and report it, with the cooperation of several of the Bank’s departments. He will become the Bank’s fifth executive officer and join its senior management team.

Macia brings over 27 years of experience in banking to the position. Most recently, he was Chief Risk Officer and Managing Director at TIAA-CREF in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he built out the entire risk management program for the bank. He has also worked for HSBC, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America. Macia was raised in Redwood City, California, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Fresno State. He knows Porterville and Tulare County well and considers the Central Valley to be his home.

“We’re incredibly excited to add Matthew to the Bank of the Sierra family,” said Kevin McPhaill, the Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued growth over the past 40-plus years has made a Chief Risk Officer position vital to our business, and someone with his considerable knowledge is a perfect fit for our Bank.”

About Bank of the Sierra

Bank of the Sierra is in its 42nd year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services with full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The bank also maintains an online branch, and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center and an SBA center. In 2018, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial and a Sm-All Star award from Sandler O’Neill.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 121 M
EBIT 2019 47,1 M
Net income 2019 33,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,95
P/E ratio 2020 11,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,10x
Capitalization 393 M
Chart SIERRA BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Sierra Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIERRA BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McPhaill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morris A. Tharp Chairman
Kenneth R. Taylor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
James C. Holly Vice Chairman
Robert L. Fields Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIERRA BANCORP6.70%392
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
