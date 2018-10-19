Sierra Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq:BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today
announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly
cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend, which will be paid on
November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2018, was
approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial
performance and capital strength for the quarter ended September 30,
2018. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the
formation of Sierra Bancorp, the Company has paid regular cash dividends
to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends
through 1998 and quarterly dividends since then. The dividend noted in
today’s announcement marks the Company’s 79th consecutive
quarterly cash dividend.
Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com),
which is in its 41st year of operations and is the largest independent
bank headquartered in California's South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the
Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which delivers a broad
range of retail and commercial banking services through a network of
full-service branches located in the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings,
Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The
Bank also maintains a cyber branch, and offers specialized credit
services through Agricultural, SBA, and Real Estate Industries loan
centers.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical
facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current
expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their
potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to
unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may
differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the
Company’s ability to maintain current dividend payments or increase
dividend payouts to shareholders, the Company’s ability to generate
adequate financial results, changes in economic conditions, interest
rates and loan portfolio performance, and other factors detailed in the
Company’s SEC filings. Sierra Bancorp undertakes no
responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
