SIERRA BANCORP (BSRR)
10/18 10:00:00 pm
26.94 USD   -1.03%
Sierra Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/19/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq:BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend, which will be paid on November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2018, was approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial performance and capital strength for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp, the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends since then. The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the Company’s 79th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 41st year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in California's South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which delivers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through a network of full-service branches located in the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains a cyber branch, and offers specialized credit services through Agricultural, SBA, and Real Estate Industries loan centers.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the Company’s ability to maintain current dividend payments or increase dividend payouts to shareholders, the Company’s ability to generate adequate financial results, changes in economic conditions, interest rates and loan portfolio performance, and other factors detailed in the Company’s SEC filings. Sierra Bancorp undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 114 M
EBIT 2018 44,0 M
Net income 2018 30,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 13,83
P/E ratio 2019 12,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,39x
Capitalization 411 M
Technical analysis trends SIERRA BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McPhaill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morris A. Tharp Chairman
Kenneth R. Taylor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
James C. Holly Vice Chairman
Robert L. Fields Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIERRA BANCORP0.15%411
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%363 278
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%282 168
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%265 123
WELLS FARGO-12.25%250 186
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 622
