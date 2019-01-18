Log in
Sierra Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/18/2019

Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq:BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, which represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 12.5%, relative to quarterly dividends paid in 2018. The dividend, which will be paid on February 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2019, was approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial performance and capital strength for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp, the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends since then. The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the Company’s 80th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 42nd year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch, and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center and an SBA center. In 2018, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial and a Sm-All Star award from Sandler O’Neill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the Company’s ability to maintain current dividend payments or increase dividend payouts to shareholders, the Company’s ability to generate adequate financial results, changes in economic conditions, interest rates and loan portfolio performance, and other factors detailed in the Company’s SEC filings. Sierra Bancorp undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 115 M
EBIT 2018 45,1 M
Net income 2018 30,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,49%
P/E ratio 2018 13,10
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 391 M
Chart SIERRA BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Sierra Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIERRA BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McPhaill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morris A. Tharp Chairman
Kenneth R. Taylor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
James C. Holly Vice Chairman
Robert L. Fields Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIERRA BANCORP6.45%391
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.43%342 251
BANK OF AMERICA15.46%284 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.76%271 495
WELLS FARGO6.84%231 738
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.26%224 438
