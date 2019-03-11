Sierra Metals Inc. : Announces Closing of New Senior Secured US$100 Million Corporate Credit Facility

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX:SMT) (NYSE American:SMTS) (BVL:SMT)
(“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) announces today that it has entered
into a new six-year senior secured corporate credit facility (“Corporate
Facility”) with Banco de Credito del Peru (“BCP”) that provides funding
of up to US$100 million effective March 8, 2019. The Corporate Facility
provides the Company with additional liquidity and will provide the
financial flexibility to fund future capital projects in Mexico as well
as corporate working capital requirements. The Company will also use the
proceeds of the new facility to repay existing debt balances in the near
term.
The most significant terms of the Corporate Facility are as follows:
- Term: 6-year term maturing March 2025
- Principal Repayment Grace
Period: 2 years
- Principal Repayment Period: 4 years
-
Interest Rate: 3.15% + LIBOR 3M
The Corporate Facility is subject to customary covenants, including
consolidated net leverage and interest coverage ratios and customary
events of default.
Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals commented, “The new
Corporate Facility combined with our strong cash flow provides greater
financial flexibility to our capital structure and will enhance our
ability to implement growth initiatives in line with the Company’s
strategic plan. The main use of this facility is to repay the existing
BCP credit facility at our Diabras Peru subsidiary, which was
established at the time of the Sociedad Minera Corona acquisition in
2011. The new structure provides a more efficient capital structure that
would allow us to better meet the growth plans for Sierra Metals in the
future.”
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based growing polymetallic mining
company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its
Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing
production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has
recently had several new discoveries and still has additional brownfield
exploration opportunities at all three mines in Peru and Mexico that are
within or close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the
Company has large land packages at all three mines with several
prospective regional targets providing longer term exploration upside
and mineral resource growth potential.
The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on
the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE
American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.
For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.
