Sierra Monitor Connects Integrasense to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by Transforming their Products into Smart, Cloud-Connected Devices

Milpitas, California, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment manufacturers are driven to build a best in class product. Yet with today’s push toward the industrial internet of things (IIoT), many companies struggle with time, cost and ROI associated with building cloud-enabled products. Integrasense , a manufacturer of high-performance residential and commercial energy consumption monitoring and management solutions, was able to quickly and cost-effectively cloud-enable their Integra BTU Meter Module with the Sierra Monitor Corporation ( SMC ) ProtoCessor embedded gateway.



“Sierra Monitor has developed an off-the-shelf, plug and play IIoT solution that utilizes their cloud and brings crucial operational data automatically from the BTU Meter to their servers and on to our control monitoring systems,” said Rainer Wischinski, Engineering Manager at Integrasense. “We were able to integrate the ProtoCessor in a day and were seeing Modbus data points in our cloud application 24 hours later.”

Sierra Monitor’s ProtoCessors are part of a family of cloud-connected protocol gateways that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) to easily exfiltrate machine data to the cloud and automatically connect various industrial, building, and machine automation systems to their products.

“OEM’s are transforming their products into smart and cloud-connected devices that are capable of integrating with a larger ecosystem of IIoT-enabled solutions. Sierra Monitor's FieldServer family is dramatically reducing time-to-cloud connectivity as well as comprehensive protocol translation necessary to participate in the IIoT revolution,” said Steve Shaw, Vice President of Marketing for Sierra Monitor Corporation.

The FieldServer line of protocol gateways enables OEMs to easily add connectivity to both building management systems and industrial automation networks, as well as push data to the cloud. From embedded carrier products to external units, Sierra Monitor provides flexible deployment options with support for more than 140 different automation protocols, customized to specific makes and models of equipment from the manufacturer. In addition, all FieldServer gateways are cloud-enabled, exporting data operational data to the SMC Cloud or other 3rd party cloud platforms.

“We wrote an application that pulls data from the SMC Cloud using the REST API directly into our application database in just a few hours. This is an incredible time savings and adds to our customer service capabilities as our customers can log in and review their data,” said Rainer.

The ProtoCessor is BTL (BACnet Testing Laboratories) Marked, LonMark certified, DNP3 conformance tested, and RoHS compliant. These approvals and certifications assure SMC customers that they are building with the highest quality products and performance.

“Integrasense is an OEM that is fully utilizing the IoT solutions and cloud connectivity that Sierra Monitor can provide to all of our customers. The integration has been a huge success and allowed them to pass another service onto their customers, access and monitoring control, with just a few clicks,” said Shaw.

Equipment manufacturers worldwide want and need to add Cloud and protocol connectivity to expand their role in industrial technology. With Sierra Monitor’s FieldServer products, they can dramatically reduce their time to market and time to cloud, while focusing their precious resources on building top-of-the-line equipment. With an SMC Cloud enabled product, OEMs can better track installations and warranty, pro-actively identify problems in the field, and give channel partners web/smartphone access to their customer’s systems.

About Integrasense:

Integrasense is a value-added automation distributor, manufacturer and engineering services company offering a full range of industrial grade hardware, software products and solutions from instrumentation to complete Automation control systems. They provide services including custom hardware and software Design, Electrical and Controls Systems Engineering, custom panel and assembly fabrication. Their tele-control automation and IOT systems are installed in hundreds of applications such as Building Energy Management and Security, Utility Pumping, Gas and Electric Distribution, Transportation and Infrastructure and many more.

About Sierra Monitor Corp.

Sierra Monitor Corporation (OTCQB:SRMC) addresses the industrial and commercial facilities management market with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions that target facility automation and life safety requirements.

Sierra Monitor’s Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions address the facilities and life safety segment and are used by safety managers to protect facility personnel and assets. Tens of thousands of Sentry IT branded controllers, sensor modules, and software are installed at facilities such as natural gas vehicle fueling and maintenance stations, wastewater treatment plants, oil and gas refineries and pipelines, parking garages, and underground telephone vaults.

The company’s FieldServer brand of protocol gateways and SMC Cloud target the facility automation segment and are used by OEMs and system integrators to enable local and remote monitoring and control. With more than 200,000 products, supporting over 140 protocols, installed in commercial and industrial facilities, FieldServer is the industry’s leading multi-protocol gateway.

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, Sierra Monitor was founded in 1978 and has been a public company since 1989. By combining its distinguished track record in industrial sensing and automation with IoT technologies such as wireless, cloud connectivity, and data services, Sierra Monitor is at the forefront of the IIoT market expansion.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning future product plans and releases, market acceptance and adoption of our solutions, macroeconomic trends and market conditions, investment plans, results of operations, market position, and strategic plans and objectives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Further information on these risks, uncertainties and assumptions as well as information regarding other factors that could affect the company’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.





Attachment

For more information visit: https://www.sierramonitor.com/fieldserver-and-cloud-connectivity For Sierra Monitor Corp. Steve Shaw VP Marketing sshaw@SierraMonitor.com +1 (408) 964 4449 For Integrasense Rainer Wischinski VP Engineering Rainer.wischinski@integrasense.com +1 (603) 577- 8830