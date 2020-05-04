Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sierra Wireless, Inc.    SW   CA8265161064

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

(SW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sierra Wireless : Provides Update on Proposed Board Composition and 2020 Management Information Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today provided an update on the proposed Board composition and 2020 Management Information Circular (the “Circular”). As set forth in the Circular dated April 20, 2020, in connection with the Company’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting”), the Company has recommended to shareholders that they consider and, if deemed appropriate, pass a special resolution authorizing the Company to amend its articles to increase the maximum number of directors of the Company from nine to twelve (the “Board Expansion Resolution”). See “Business of the Meeting - Amendment of Articles” in the Circular.

The Company advised in the Circular that, subject to the approval of the Board Expansion Resolution, the Board of Directors of the Company would appoint Martin Mc Court, Mark Twaalfhoven and Raj Talluri as directors of the Company following the Meeting.

It has since come to the Company’s attention that Mr. Raj Talluri will not be able to join the Company’s Board of Directors in the event that the Board Expansion Resolution is passed at the Meeting.

The Company will provide an update in advance of the Meeting if an additional candidate is to be put forward.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

“Sierra Wireless” is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, anticipated board composition, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact. Our expectations regarding future revenues and earnings depend in part upon our ability to successfully develop, manufacture, and supply products that we do not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in the wireless data communications market. In light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding the wireless data communications market, you should understand that we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
05:02pSIERRA WIRELESS : Provides Update on Proposed Board Composition and 2020 Managem..
BU
04/27SIERRA WIRELESS : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 7th
BU
04/16SIERRA WIRELESS : Reaches Agreement With Lion Point Capital
BU
04/13SIERRA WIRELESS : Appoints Samuel Cochrane as Chief Financial Officer
BU
03/23SIERRA WIRELESS : Appoints Greg Waters to Board of Directors
BU
03/11SIERRA WIRELESS : Liveable Cities Selects Sierra Wireless LPWA Solution for Smar..
BU
02/24SIERRA WIRELESS : Extends Leadership in Mobile Broadband with Enhanced 5G/4G Emb..
BU
02/13SIERRA WIRELESS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/12SIERRA WIRELESS : Launches Ready-to-Connect RC Series of Modules to Simplify and..
BU
01/29SIERRA WIRELESS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on Februar..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 677 M
EBIT 2020 -8,30 M
Net income 2020 -39,7 M
Finance 2020 17,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,12x
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 321 M
Chart SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sierra Wireless, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 8,85  $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kent P. Thexton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin Ann Abrams Chairman
Jason Lawrence Krause Chief Operating Officer
David Gordon McLennan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.0.73%321
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.68%173 537
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.66%41 306
ERICSSON AB4.34%30 919
ZTE CORPORATION4.96%24 605
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.85%23 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group