Sierra Wireless, Inc.

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

(SW)
Sierra Wireless : to Present at UBS Global TMT Conference

11/26/2019 | 04:08pm EST

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced its participation in the UBS Global TMT Conference, which will be held Dec. 9 – 11 at the New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY.

Sierra Wireless President & CEO, Kent Thexton, will speak on Monday, Dec. 9th at 1:15 PM ET.

A webcast presentation will be also be available for viewing in conjunction with the presentation. To access the webcast, please visit: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1273652&tp_key=d9f5bf33bf&tp_special=8.

For those unable to listen live, the webcast will remain available at the above link for 90 days following the presentation.

About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is a solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API solution to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to create the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.


© Business Wire 2019
