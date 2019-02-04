Sierra Wireless : Launches Industry's Most Compact, Rugged LTE-A Pro Cellular Router for Connecting Critical Assets and Infrastructure

Sierra Wireless AirLink RV55 LTE-A Pro cellular router connects utility grid infrastructure and mobile workforces for more efficient grid operations and rapid response to service outages

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the AirLink® RV55 LTE-Advanced Pro router to simplify and lower the cost of connecting critical remote assets, infrastructure and mobile workforces in utility, energy, smart city and public safety applications. AirLink RV55 is the industry’s most compact and rugged LTE-A Pro router for SCADA, distribution management systems and service vehicle fleets.

Utilities are deploying cellular IoT solutions like AirLink RV55 to modernize grid operations by connecting aging equipment and infrastructure in order to meet customers’ service expectations and increase adoption of new distributed energy sources. AirLink RV55 combines high-speed, reliable LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi, serial and ethernet interfaces, allowing utilities to gather real-time data from infrastructure and connect mobile workforces to improve operational efficiency, rapidly identify issues and restore service outages.

Carol Johnston, VP Product Marketing, Clevest Solutions, said: “Efficiently connecting mobile workforces, their vehicles and dispatch resources is critical to quickly finding and resolving service outages. Sierra Wireless’ AirLink RV55 provides the secure, reliable, always-on connectivity that utilities need to efficiently dispatch work orders to the closest qualified worker and manage their field service teams leveraging Mobile Workforce Management software to keep critical operations running smoothly.”

Jesus Gonzalez, Senior Analyst, IHS Markit, Critical Communications, said: “As electric utilities modernize with cellular IoT, the cost and complexity of adding connectivity to aging infrastructure equipment is a significant challenge, especially if the equipment doesn’t have connectivity built in or is deployed in a harsh or remote environment. Cellular LTE routers with a compact, rugged form factor, and flexible interfaces make it easy to connect critical distribution automation equipment like cap-bank controllers, sectionalizers and reclosers to help monitor and respond quickly to changes in the utility grid.”

Tom Mueller, VP, Products, Enterprise Solutions, Sierra Wireless, said: “Utility, energy and industrial companies continue to rely on cellular IoT to efficiently connect and operate their infrastructure. The AirLink RV55, with device management and 24/7 direct support included at zero cost for the first year, provides IT teams with peace of mind knowing they can securely connect and manage both their fixed and mobile networks with a single reliable solution.”

AirLink RV55 is part of Sierra Wireless’ AirLink Performance Series of routers and gateways. It is available in an LTE-A Pro variant with dual-serial, ethernet, GNSS and an optional dual-Wi-Fi interface. LTE-A Pro supports 6x faster downlink (up to 600Mbps) and 3x faster upload (up to 150Mbps) speeds compared to previous LTE versions (RV50). RV55 supports CBRS bands that do not require spectrum licenses and allow utilities to build and operate their own LTE networks. An LTE-M/NB-IoT (up to 300kbps downlink) variant is also available for enhanced coverage. RV55 retains the same ultra-low power consumption of the RV50/50X making it ideal for solar- or battery-powered installations.

AirLink RV55 models range from $589 for the LTE-M/NB-IoT variant to $789 for the LTE-A Pro variant with Wi-Fi. LTE-A Pro routers will start sampling in March 2019, with commercial availability beginning in April 2019. LTE-M/NB-IoT samples will be available in May, with commercial availability in June 2019. Every AirLink RV55 purchase comes with peace-of-mind protection—the first year of AirLink Complete, including device management, 24/7 direct technical support and 3-year warranty—is included at no additional charge.

Sierra Wireless will demonstrate AirLink cellular routers and gateways at DistribuTECH 2019 in booth #719. For more information about our live demos and educational presentations, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/landing/distributech-2019/.

