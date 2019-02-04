Sierra Wireless : Launches Industry's Most Compact, Rugged LTE-A Pro Cellular Router for Connecting Critical Assets and Infrastructure

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading provider of fully
integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT),
today announced the AirLink®
RV55 LTE-Advanced Pro router to simplify and lower the cost of
connecting critical remote assets, infrastructure and mobile workforces
in utility, energy, smart city and public safety applications. AirLink
RV55 is the industry’s most compact and rugged LTE-A Pro router for
SCADA, distribution management systems and service vehicle fleets.
Utilities are deploying cellular IoT solutions like AirLink RV55 to
modernize grid operations by connecting aging equipment and
infrastructure in order to meet customers’ service expectations and
increase adoption of new distributed energy sources. AirLink RV55
combines high-speed, reliable LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi, serial and
ethernet interfaces, allowing utilities to gather real-time data from
infrastructure and connect mobile workforces to improve operational
efficiency, rapidly identify issues and restore service outages.
Carol Johnston, VP Product Marketing, Clevest Solutions, said:
“Efficiently connecting mobile workforces, their vehicles and dispatch
resources is critical to quickly finding and resolving service outages.
Sierra Wireless’ AirLink RV55 provides the secure, reliable, always-on
connectivity that utilities need to efficiently dispatch work orders to
the closest qualified worker and manage their field service teams
leveraging Mobile Workforce Management software to keep critical
operations running smoothly.”
Jesus Gonzalez, Senior Analyst, IHS Markit, Critical Communications,
said: “As electric utilities modernize with cellular IoT, the cost and
complexity of adding connectivity to aging infrastructure equipment is a
significant challenge, especially if the equipment doesn’t have
connectivity built in or is deployed in a harsh or remote environment.
Cellular LTE routers with a compact, rugged form factor, and flexible
interfaces make it easy to connect critical distribution automation
equipment like cap-bank controllers, sectionalizers and reclosers to
help monitor and respond quickly to changes in the utility grid.”
Tom Mueller, VP, Products, Enterprise Solutions, Sierra Wireless, said:
“Utility, energy and industrial companies continue to rely on cellular
IoT to efficiently connect and operate their infrastructure. The AirLink
RV55, with device management and 24/7 direct support included at zero
cost for the first year, provides IT teams with peace of mind knowing
they can securely connect and manage both their fixed and mobile
networks with a single reliable solution.”
AirLink RV55 is part of Sierra Wireless’ AirLink Performance Series of
routers and gateways. It is available in an LTE-A Pro variant with
dual-serial, ethernet, GNSS and an optional dual-Wi-Fi interface. LTE-A
Pro supports 6x faster downlink (up to 600Mbps) and 3x faster upload (up
to 150Mbps) speeds compared to previous LTE versions (RV50). RV55
supports CBRS bands that do not require spectrum licenses and allow
utilities to build and operate their own LTE networks. An LTE-M/NB-IoT
(up to 300kbps downlink) variant is also available for enhanced
coverage. RV55 retains the same ultra-low power consumption of the
RV50/50X making it ideal for solar- or battery-powered installations.
Pricing & Availability
AirLink RV55 models range from
$589 for the LTE-M/NB-IoT variant to $789 for the LTE-A Pro variant with
Wi-Fi. LTE-A Pro routers will start sampling in March 2019, with
commercial availability beginning in April 2019. LTE-M/NB-IoT samples
will be available in May, with commercial availability in June 2019.
Every AirLink RV55 purchase comes with peace-of-mind protection—the
first year of AirLink
Complete, including device management, 24/7 direct technical support
and 3-year warranty—is included at no additional charge.
Sierra Wireless will demonstrate AirLink cellular routers and gateways
at DistribuTECH 2019 in booth #719. For more information about our live
demos and educational presentations, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/landing/distributech-2019/.
Resources
For more information about Sierra Wireless AirLink gateways, routers and
management services, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/.
To contact the Sierra Wireless Sales Desk, call +1 877-687-7795 or visit http://www.sierrawireless.com/sales.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX:
SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform
and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because
we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and
networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and
connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our
expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity,
turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and
services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees
globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For
more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.
Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog,
on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless
and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.
“Sierra Wireless” and "AirLink" are registered trademarks of Sierra
Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the
trademarks of their respective owners.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to,
among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement
of our services and products, statements about future market conditions,
supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues,
gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations,
intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not
historical fact. Our expectations regarding future revenues and earnings
depend in part upon our ability to successfully develop, manufacture,
and supply products that we do not produce today and that meet defined
specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan",
"expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify
forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current
expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties,
including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in the
wireless data communications market. In light of the many risks and
uncertainties surrounding the wireless data communications market, you
should understand that we cannot assure you that the forward-looking
statements contained in this press release will be realized.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005754/en/