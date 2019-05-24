Sierra Wireless USA : Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (“Sierra Wireless” or the
“Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its annual general
meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 23, 2019.
All of the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the
Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company’s Management
Information Circular dated April 15, 2019 were elected. The Directors
will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or
until their successors are elected or appointed.
The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as
follows:
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
Votes in Favour
|
|
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
|
Percentage (%)
|
|
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
|
|
Percentage (%)
|
|
|
|
Gregory D. Aasen
|
|
|
|
13,264,817
|
|
|
94.75%
|
|
|
|
734,311
|
|
|
|
5.25%
|
|
|
|
Robin A. Abrams
|
|
|
|
13,184,529
|
|
|
94.18%
|
|
|
|
814,597
|
|
|
|
5.82%
|
|
|
|
Paul G. Cataford
|
|
|
|
13,253,059
|
|
|
94.67%
|
|
|
|
746,068
|
|
|
|
5.33%
|
|
|
|
Joy Chik
|
|
|
|
13,326,951
|
|
|
95.20%
|
|
|
|
672,176
|
|
|
|
4.80%
|
|
|
|
Russell N. Jones
|
|
|
|
13,769,428
|
|
|
98.36%
|
|
|
|
229,698
|
|
|
|
1.64%
|
|
|
|
Thomas Sieber
|
|
|
|
13,750,859
|
|
|
98.23%
|
|
|
|
248,267
|
|
|
|
1.77%
|
|
|
|
Kent P. Thexton
|
|
|
|
13,660,833
|
|
|
97.58%
|
|
|
|
338,295
|
|
|
|
2.42%
|
|
|
The other items of business at the Meeting were to (i) appoint Ernst &
Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the
Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the
remuneration of the auditors; and (ii) consider and, if deemed
advisable, approve a resolution to accept the Company’s approach to
executive compensation.
By resolution passed by a show of hands, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered
Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company for
the ensuing year. Proxies received as of the close of business on May
21, 2019 with respect to the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP,
Chartered Professional Accountants, were voted as follows: 26,615,656
common shares (representing 98.25% of the common shares voted), voted
for, and 474,128 common shares (representing 1.75% of the common shares
voted), withheld.
By resolution passed by a show of hands, the shareholders approved a
resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation.
Proxies received as of the close of business on May 21, 2019 were voted
as follows: 13,021,662 common shares (representing 93.60% of the common
shares voted), voted in favor, and 890,049 common shares (representing
6.40% of the common shares voted), voted against.
