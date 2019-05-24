Log in
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. (USA)

Sierra Wireless USA : Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

05/24/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (“Sierra Wireless” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 23, 2019.

All of the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 15, 2019 were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Board of Directors

     

Votes in Favour

     

Votes Withheld

   
        Number of Votes     Percentage (%)       Number of Votes       Percentage (%)
Gregory D. Aasen       13,264,817     94.75%       734,311       5.25%
Robin A. Abrams       13,184,529     94.18%       814,597       5.82%
Paul G. Cataford       13,253,059     94.67%       746,068       5.33%
Joy Chik       13,326,951     95.20%       672,176       4.80%
Russell N. Jones       13,769,428     98.36%       229,698       1.64%
Thomas Sieber       13,750,859     98.23%       248,267       1.77%
Kent P. Thexton       13,660,833     97.58%       338,295       2.42%

The other items of business at the Meeting were to (i) appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; and (ii) consider and, if deemed advisable, approve a resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation.

By resolution passed by a show of hands, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Proxies received as of the close of business on May 21, 2019 with respect to the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were voted as follows: 26,615,656 common shares (representing 98.25% of the common shares voted), voted for, and 474,128 common shares (representing 1.75% of the common shares voted), withheld.

By resolution passed by a show of hands, the shareholders approved a resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Proxies received as of the close of business on May 21, 2019 were voted as follows: 13,021,662 common shares (representing 93.60% of the common shares voted), voted in favor, and 890,049 common shares (representing 6.40% of the common shares voted), voted against.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.


© Business Wire 2019
