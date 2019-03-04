Sierra Wireless USA : Motorola Solutions and Sierra Wireless Provide Broadband Communications for First Responders on...

Chicago-March 04, 2019

When first responders are on the road, they need to be able to share data in real time, regardless of where the mission takes them. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is teaming up with Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) to deliver LTE broadband in-vehicle communications as part of its integrated platform for mission-critical communications.

Incorporating Sierra Wireless' AirLink LTE in-vehicle routers into Motorola Solutions' offerings will allow police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel to securely share data while en route to or at the scene of an incident. Today, Motorola Solutions is offering the AirLink MG90 and MP70 LTE-A Pro routers that work on any commercial broadband network. They are also FirstNet Ready™ to operate on the network being built by AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority).

With this technology, first responders will have the ability to create secure Wi-Fi hot spots nearly anywhere. This will allow them to set up mobile workstations for fast access to agency information, including key databases and systems. They can also share pictures and videos of what's happening with arriving personnel, as well as with specialists who can't be at the scene.

'Working with Sierra Wireless, we'll be providing first responders with in-vehicle broadband communications that will work seamlessly with several of our product offerings,' said Scott Mottonen, Motorola Solutions vice president of Devices. 'For example, users of our Si500 body-worn camera will have the ability to securely upload videos from their vehicles, saving precious time to share critical information with the command center.'

Motorola Solutions APX™ two-way radios can also be connected to Sierra Wireless routers to offload data applications. Data-intensive exchanges - such as updating an APX radio's software or securely changing encryption keys - can be rerouted from a Project 25 (P25) radio network to a broadband network for improved speed and responsiveness.

'Together, we're offering first responders tightly integrated, proven communications solutions that will give them the tools they need to respond to emergencies safely and effectively and to save lives,' said Tom Mueller, vice president, Product Line Management, Sierra Wireless. 'For 25 years, Sierra Wireless has been enabling secure, reliable communications systems for public safety organizations. We're proud to work with Motorola Solutions to continue advancing first responders' communications capabilities.'

Sierra Wireless' end-to-end network management enables simplified, remote and simultaneous real-time configuration, control and troubleshooting of Sierra Wireless in-vehicle routers, connected mobile assets and mission critical applications.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software, video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at http://www.motorolasolutions.com.

About Sierra Wireless



Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

