Sierra Wireless USA : Stone Technologies Selects Sierra Wireless IoT Solutions to Expand Business into Industrial Monitoring Market

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading provider of fully
integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT),
today announced that Stone
Technologies, a supplier of intelligent monitoring solutions, has
chosen Sierra
Wireless’ Uplink® remote monitoring solution and connectivity
services to expand beyond its traditional alarm monitoring business to
generate new revenue streams.
Art Stone, CEO, Stone Technologies, said: “Sierra Wireless’ Uplink
solution and connectivity services have allowed us to expand into new
markets and open new revenue streams with a managed service for
industrial monitoring. We’re giving customers greater visibility over
their remote equipment, whether they’re in wastewater monitoring, tower
lighting or emergency generator management. By partnering with Sierra
Wireless, we were able to deliver a new service for our customers and
increase our monitoring revenue by 32 percent from 2017 to 2018.”
Stone Technologies was already using Uplink solutions for its security
monitoring services but recognized that these same remote monitoring
capabilities could be used to realize new business opportunities outside
of the security industry. The company is now providing a managed service
for government and enterprise customers with three unique use cases:
radio tower lighting, emergency generators and water/wastewater
management stations. Stone Technologies’ can now monitor critical
operations data about the status and performance of its customers’
systems, allowing them to increase revenue and find cost savings.
Additionally, this service helps Stone Technologies customers ensure
compliance with safety regulations and avoid government and municipality
fines due to, for example, sewer water escaping into environmentally
sensitive areas or radio tower lights failing.
Marc Overton, Chief Solutions Officer, Sierra Wireless, said: “As Stone
Technologies’ trusted IoT partner, Sierra Wireless provides solutions
and services that enable them to capitalize on opportunities for
recurring revenue in new markets. Stone Technologies’ managed monitoring
service guarantees that they can react quickly to costly system failures
and important mechanical events, helping their customers avoid hefty
fines and business losses. By providing a new service to customers,
Stone Technologies has greatly increased their annual revenue and
expanded into new markets.”
The Uplink 5500EZ remote monitoring solution sends an alert to the user
anytime that a connected device has had a change of state, making it an
ideal solution for wide range of monitoring applications, from security
to industrial and beyond.
