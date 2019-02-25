Sierra Wireless : Unveils Industry's First 5G M.2 Module Sample with mmWave Support at Mobile World Congress 2019

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSX:SW), the leading provider of fully
integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT),
today announced that the industry’s first 5G mechanical module sample
will be on display at Mobile World Congress. Based on the M.2 form
factor, the connectorized AirPrime® module will enable original
equipment manufacturers and system integrators requiring the highest
possible speeds to deploy 5G on their mobile computing, networking and
IoT platforms worldwide.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005135/en/
Industry's first 5G M.2 module sample with mmWave support from Sierra Wireless (Photo: Business Wire)
Sierra Wireless’ 5G module will be on display in the GSMA Innovation
City, Hall 4, Stand 4A30, as well as in partner stands, including AT&T
Hall 4, Stand 4D40, Nokia Hall 3, Stand 3A10 and Qualcomm Hall 3, 3E10.
“Since launching the world’s first cellular embedded module in 1997,
Sierra Wireless has a track record of being first to market with
solutions for the latest wireless standards,” said Ross Gray, Vice
President, Product Management, OEM Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “Our new
5G modules will allow our OEM customers to deploy on whatever 5G
technology best fits their use case, including mmWave to reach
multi-Gigabit speeds. Supporting global 5G deployments with a single
module, we remain focused on technology leadership and developing
innovative solutions that make wireless communications easier to
integrate and securely scale.”
Sierra Wireless’ 5G M.2 mechanical module sample supports mmWave, sub 6
Ghz and LTE technologies, as defined by the 3GPP Release 15 standard. 5G
is designed to co-exist with 4G and to enable new use cases beyond what
is possible with prior technology, including:
-
Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) – enhances Low Power Wide
Area (LPWA) sensor applications, such as metering, that are currently
served by LTE-M and NB-IoT, the foundation of future 5G IoT;
-
Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) – enhances high-speed, high-bandwidth
applications, such as networking, high-end video, gaming and augmented
reality, with the long-term goal of achieving more than 20 Gbps
download speeds; and
-
Ultra-Reliability and Low Latency Communication (URLLC) for use cases
that require the five-nines quality of service (QoS) and close to
one-millisecond-latency performance of 5G NR, which help support
mission-critical applications, such as smart factories and
vehicle-to-everything communications.
“Qualcomm Technologies and Sierra Wireless have been working closely
together on multiple generations of cellular technology to enable
companies worldwide to innovate and create new products using the latest
wireless standards,” said Gautam Sheoran, Senior Director, Product
Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As we have done with
smartphones and mobile devices, we’re excited to collaborate with the
ecosystem in bringing 5G to mobile computing, networking and many other
segments using the Snapdragon X55 5G modem and our antenna modules with
integrated RF transceiver, RF Font-End and antenna elements.”
Availability
Sierra Wireless AirPrime 5G modules based on
the prototype will be available in 2019 to align with carrier network
roll outs.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSX:SW)
is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and
thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we
offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking
solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity
services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in
delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data
into intelligence and get their connected products and services to
market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally
and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more
information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.
