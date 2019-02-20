Sierra Wireless : showcases customer innovations and technology advances at Mobile World Congress 2019

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a leading provider of fully
integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT),
today announced that the company will showcase its IoT solutions at
Mobile World Congress 2019 from February 25 – 28, at the Fira Gran Via
Barcelona, Spain.
Sierra Wireless will exhibit in the GSMA Innovation City, Hall 4, Stand
4A30, demonstrating how the company is empowering customers to reimagine
their future in a connected world. Exciting demos include:
-
Smart safety ring: Sierra Wireless and Nimb
will showcase the world’s first cellular-connected safety ring,
designed to make it easier than ever to call for help with just the
push of a button and without a cellphone. Visitors can try on the ring
and learn how a hidden panic button is used to send emergency alerts
to friends and family members, first responders and nearby members of
the Nimb community. Nimb’s smart safety ring is connected using Sierra
Wireless’ Smart
SIM and HL78
LPWA module and managed using the AirVantage®
IoT platform, all delivered in one tightly integrated bundle.
-
Beverage inventory management: Sierra Wireless and HCL
Technologies invite visitors to experience a connected beer keg
that showcases how near real-time monitoring of critical data answers
key questions, such as – has the keg been opened, is the beer cold
enough, how much beer has been consumed, does the brewery know when a
refill is needed and is the brewery invoicing only for the beer
consumed – enabling an exact pour every time and the ability to
replace the keg before customers are waiting. Enjoy a sample and find
out how this solution works.
Sierra Wireless’ LPWA modules and gateways will also be showcased in the
Deutsche Telekom booth 3M31 as part of their demonstration on the
Deutsche Telekom IoT Solution Designer, an online tool for IoT
developers, and in the Idemia booth 6H30 as part of LPWA demonstrations.
Thought Leadership Presentation Theatre
Sierra Wireless will host daily in-booth expert presentations on topics
ranging from LPWA and the evolution of 4G/5G IoT to IoT security and
data orchestration. Visitors will hear from Sierra Wireless leaders
including Chief Technology Officer, Philippe Guillemette; Vice President
and General Manager of IoT Solutions, Olivier Pauzet; and Director of
Technology Partnership Development, Nicolas Damour. For access to the
full presentation schedule and to reserve your seat, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/landing/mwc-barcelona-2019.
8th Mobile IoT Summit
On February 24th at the Hesperia Barcelona Tower Hotel,
Sierra Wireless will partner with Nimb to demonstrate how the company’s
LWPA modules connect Nimb’s GPS-enabled smart safety ring. Attendees can
visit Sierra Wireless and Nimb in the entry hall during breaks and a
networking cocktail reception.
4 Years From Now
Sierra Wireless will take part in 4 Years From Now (4YFN), held on
February 25-27 at the Fira Montjuïc, Hall 8 in the Mobile IoT Experience
Zone. Using Sierra Wireless’ mangOH Red open source industrial-grade
platform, the company will illustrate how LTE-M and NB-IoT are
accelerating applications in the Industrial IoT. Visitors will interact
with a demo showcasing two devices communicating with each other using
the cloud and LPWA connectivity. Sierra Wireless’ Director of Developer
Programs, Thibault Cantegrel, will be on hand to explain how to get
started using mangOH
and Sierra
Wireless’ LPWA modules to develop IoT applications. Attendees can
enter for a chance to win a mangOH Red, set-up with Sierra Wireless’
LPWA WP7702 module and 100MB of data.
Follow #StartwithSierra on Twitter for the latest news and developments.
To view the full conference program, visit https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/conference-programmes/
