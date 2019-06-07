Sierra Wireless : to Host Investor Day on June 11th

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today announced that President
& CEO, Kent Thexton, and his senior management team will host an
Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to
11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live presentation will be available for viewing in conjunction with
the event. To access the webcast, please visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2024782-1/B4BBE62ED04C8BBEBF93A1EC4D173519.
For those unable to listen live, the webcast will remain available at
the above link for one year following the event.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering
businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected
economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud
solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly
integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and
enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully
integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence
and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra
Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers
in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.
Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog,
on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless
and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.
