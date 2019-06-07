Sierra Wireless : to Host Investor Day on June 11th

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today announced that President & CEO, Kent Thexton, and his senior management team will host an Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live presentation will be available for viewing in conjunction with the event. To access the webcast, please visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2024782-1/B4BBE62ED04C8BBEBF93A1EC4D173519. For those unable to listen live, the webcast will remain available at the above link for one year following the event.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

