SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. (USA)

(SWIR)
Sierra Wireless : to Host Investor Day on June 11th

06/07/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today announced that President & CEO, Kent Thexton, and his senior management team will host an Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live presentation will be available for viewing in conjunction with the event. To access the webcast, please visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2024782-1/B4BBE62ED04C8BBEBF93A1EC4D173519. For those unable to listen live, the webcast will remain available at the above link for one year following the event.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 792 M
EBIT 2019 12,0 M
Net income 2019 -27,5 M
Finance 2019 45,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 376,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 442 M
Technical analysis trends SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. (USA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,2 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kent P. Thexton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin Ann Abrams Chairman
Jason Lawrence Krause Chief Operating Officer
David Gordon McLennan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. (USA)-8.27%432
CISCO SYSTEMS26.36%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD10.70%39 307
ERICSSON AB17.74%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-11.95%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.93%25 062
