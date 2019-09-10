Sierra Wireless : Appoints Lori O'Neill to Board of Directors

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the appointment of Lori O’Neill, FCPA, FCA, CPA, ICD.D, to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. O’Neill is an experienced independent corporate director, financial executive and advisor to growth-oriented companies.

“Lori’s experience as Audit Partner for Deloitte & Touche LLP, as well as her risk management leadership with both publicly traded and venture-backed technology companies, make her an excellent addition to our Board as we grow our IoT solutions business,” said Sierra Wireless President and CEO, Kent Thexton. “We are very pleased to welcome Lori to the team.”

Ms. O’Neill started her career with Deloitte & Touche LLP in 1988, and she served as Audit Partner from 1996 to 2012. She is a board member for Constellation Software, as well as a board member and chair of the Audit Committee for Pythian Group Inc., the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and Hydro Ottawa. Ms. O’Neill also serves as a board member for Ashbury College and the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. She graduated from Carleton University with a Bachelor of Commerce Highest Honors.

“I’m pleased to join the leader in global IoT Solutions as Sierra Wireless continues to grow its business worldwide,” said Ms. O’Neill. “The company is undergoing a transformation to increase recurring services revenue while providing its customers with innovative solutions, so it’s an exciting time to join the Board of Directors.”

