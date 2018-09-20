Log in
SIF Banat Crisana : Authorization issued by ASF – Change in Articles of Association

09/20/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

ADDRESS CALEA VICTORIEI 35A ARAD 310158 ROMANIA TEL +40257 304 438 FAX +40257 250 165 EMAIL SIFBC@SIF1.RO • INTERNET WWW.SIF1.RO

CURRENT REPORT according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: September 20, 2018

Issuer Societatea de Investiții Financiare Banat-Crișana SA (SIF Banat-Crișana) | Registered office 35A Calea Victoriei, Arad

310158, Romania | Phone +40257 304 438 | Fax +40257 250 165 | Webpage www.sif1.ro | Email sifbc@sif1.ro| Tax Identification Code RO2761040 | Trade Register Number J02 / 1898 / 02.09.1992 | Number In ASF AFIAA Register PJR07.1AFIAA / 020007 / 09.03.2018 | Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 254900GAQ2XT8DPA7274 | Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 52,000,000 | Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Premium category (symbol: SIF1)

Important event to be reported:

Authorization issued by ASF - Change in Articles of Association

SIF Banat-Crișana informs the investors that, by Authorization no. 236/19.09.2018, the Financial Supervisory Authority authorized the changes in SIF Banat-Crișana's Articles of Association as a result of the share capital reduction from RON 52,000,000 to RON 51,746,072.4, as per Resolution no. 1/26.04.2018 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of SIF Banat-Crișana's Shareholders.

ASF Authorization no. 236 dated 19.09.2018 is attached to this report.

Bogdan-Alexandru DRĂGOI

Chairman and CEO

Compliance Officer, Eugen Cristea

SUBSCRIBED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL RON 52,000,000 NUMBER IN TRADE REGISTER J02/1898/1992 TAX IDENTIFICATION CODE RO2761040

NUMBER IN ASF AFIAA REGISTER PJR07.1AFIAA / 020007 / 09.03.2018 NUMBER IN ASF SIIRS REGISTER PJR09SIIR / 020002 / 02.02.2006

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI) 254900GAQ2XT8DPA7274 BANK ACCOUNT RO77 BTRL 0020 1202 1700 56XX BANCA TRANSILVANIA ARAD BRANCH

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 19:03:04 UTC
