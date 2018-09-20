SIF Banat Crisana : Authorization issued by ASF – Change in Articles of Association

ADDRESS CALEA VICTORIEI 35A ARAD 310158 ROMANIA • TEL +40257 304 438 • FAX +40257 250 165 • EMAIL SIFBC@SIF1.RO • INTERNET WWW.SIF1.RO

CURRENT REPORT according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: September 20, 2018

Issuer Societatea de Investiții Financiare Banat-Crișana SA (SIF Banat-Crișana) | Registered office 35A Calea Victoriei, Arad

Tax Identification Code RO2761040 | Trade Register Number J02 / 1898 / 02.09.1992 | Number In ASF AFIAA Register PJR07.1AFIAA / 020007 / 09.03.2018 | Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 254900GAQ2XT8DPA7274 | Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 52,000,000 | Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Premium category (symbol: SIF1)

Important event to be reported:

Authorization issued by ASF - Change in Articles of Association

SIF Banat-Crișana informs the investors that, by Authorization no. 236/19.09.2018, the Financial Supervisory Authority authorized the changes in SIF Banat-Crișana's Articles of Association as a result of the share capital reduction from RON 52,000,000 to RON 51,746,072.4, as per Resolution no. 1/26.04.2018 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of SIF Banat-Crișana's Shareholders.

ASF Authorization no. 236 dated 19.09.2018 is attached to this report.

Bogdan-Alexandru DRĂGOI

Chairman and CEO

Compliance Officer, Eugen Cristea

