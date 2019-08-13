SIF Muntenia : Announcement regarding availability of SIF Muntenia's 2019 H1 Report, including Financial Statements for June 30th, 2019

<_o3a_p>
ANNOUNCEMENT<_o3a_p>
In accordance to the legal provisions, we inform the investors that the Half-Yearly Report of S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. for the H1 2019 will be available to the public as of 13 August 2019, as follows:<_o3a_p>
- in electronic form, on the Company's website: www.sifmuntenia.ro;<_o3a_p>- in printed form at the Company's headquarters from Bucureşti, Splaiul Unirii nr. 16, sector 4.<_o3a_p>
The Interim Financial Statements as of 30 June 2019 are not audited by the company's financial auditor.
The H1 2019 Report can be accessed by the link below:<_o3a_p>
SIF MUNTENIA SA<_o3a_p>
By its Investment Manager SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA<_o3a_p>
Nicușor Marian BUICĂ<_o3a_p>
CEO<_o3a_p>
For Compliance Officer<_o3a_p>
Florica TRANDAFIR<_o3a_p>
Director Corporate Management<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
