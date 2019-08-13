SIF Muntenia : Current report regarding the submission of the SIF Muntenia buy-back program documents to the ASF

CURRENT REPORT
Current report according:
EU Regulation no. 596/2004, F.S.A. Regulation no.
5/2018
Report Date:
13.08.2019
Name of the issuer:
Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA
Headquarters:
16, Splaiul Unirii. Bucharest, district 4, cod 040035,
Romania
Tel./fax:
021/387.32.10
0372.074.109
Sole Registration Code:
3168735
Trade Registry Registration Number:
J40/27499/1992
Subscribed and paid up share capital:
80.703.651,5 lei
Regulated Market on which the
Bucharest Stock Exchange
securities issued are traded:
Important event to report
Investor information - submission to the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Public Offer Document for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. Muntenia S.A.
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. from 22.04.2019 approved, with majority of votes held by present and represented shareholders, a program for the redemption of its own shares, according to the applicable legal provisions.
Please be informed that, in order to fulfill the AGEA decision, on 13.08.2018, it was submitted to the Financial Supervisory Authority, by SSIF BRK Financial Group S.A. - as an intermediary within the Public Offer for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. - The Public Offer Document for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. with the related documentation.
SIF MUNTENIA S.A. will subsequently inform the investors about the approval, the price and the period of development of the public offer, as they will be authorized by the FSA.
SIF MUNTENIA S.A. by its manager
SAI MUNTENIA INVEST S.A.
General Director
Nicușor Marian BUICĂ
For compliance department,
Florica TRANDAFIR
Director for Corporate Mangement
Disclaimer
Societatea de Investitii Financiare MUNTENIA SA published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 16:06:10 UTC