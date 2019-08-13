SIF Muntenia : Current report regarding the submission of the SIF Muntenia buy-back program documents to the ASF

CURRENT REPORT

Current report according: EU Regulation no. 596/2004, F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 Report Date: 13.08.2019 Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA Headquarters: 16, Splaiul Unirii. Bucharest, district 4, cod 040035, Romania Tel./fax: 021/387.32.10 0372.074.109 Sole Registration Code: 3168735 Trade Registry Registration Number: J40/27499/1992 Subscribed and paid up share capital: 80.703.651,5 lei Regulated Market on which the Bucharest Stock Exchange securities issued are traded:

Important event to report

Investor information - submission to the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Public Offer Document for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. Muntenia S.A.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. from 22.04.2019 approved, with majority of votes held by present and represented shareholders, a program for the redemption of its own shares, according to the applicable legal provisions.

Please be informed that, in order to fulfill the AGEA decision, on 13.08.2018, it was submitted to the Financial Supervisory Authority, by SSIF BRK Financial Group S.A. - as an intermediary within the Public Offer for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. - The Public Offer Document for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. with the related documentation.

SIF MUNTENIA S.A. will subsequently inform the investors about the approval, the price and the period of development of the public offer, as they will be authorized by the FSA.

SIF MUNTENIA S.A. by its manager

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST S.A.

General Director

Nicușor Marian BUICĂ

For compliance department,

Florica TRANDAFIR

Director for Corporate Mangement