Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  SIF Muntenia SA    SIF4   ROSIFDACNOR6

SIF MUNTENIA SA

(SIF4)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIF Muntenia : Current report regarding the submission of the SIF Muntenia buy-back program documents to the ASF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

CURRENT REPORT

Current report according:

EU Regulation no. 596/2004, F.S.A. Regulation no.

5/2018

Report Date:

13.08.2019

Name of the issuer:

Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA

Headquarters:

16, Splaiul Unirii. Bucharest, district 4, cod 040035,

Romania

Tel./fax:

021/387.32.10

0372.074.109

Sole Registration Code:

3168735

Trade Registry Registration Number:

J40/27499/1992

Subscribed and paid up share capital:

80.703.651,5 lei

Regulated Market on which the

Bucharest Stock Exchange

securities issued are traded:

Important event to report

Investor information - submission to the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Public Offer Document for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. Muntenia S.A.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. from 22.04.2019 approved, with majority of votes held by present and represented shareholders, a program for the redemption of its own shares, according to the applicable legal provisions.

Please be informed that, in order to fulfill the AGEA decision, on 13.08.2018, it was submitted to the Financial Supervisory Authority, by SSIF BRK Financial Group S.A. - as an intermediary within the Public Offer for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. - The Public Offer Document for Purchase of Shares issued by S.I.F. MUNTENIA S.A. with the related documentation.

SIF MUNTENIA S.A. will subsequently inform the investors about the approval, the price and the period of development of the public offer, as they will be authorized by the FSA.

SIF MUNTENIA S.A. by its manager

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST S.A.

General Director

Nicușor Marian BUICĂ

For compliance department,

Florica TRANDAFIR

Director for Corporate Mangement

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare MUNTENIA SA published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 16:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIF MUNTENIA SA
12:07pSIF MUNTENIA : Current report regarding the submission of the SIF Muntenia buy-b..
PU
12:07pSIF MUNTENIA : Announcement regarding availability of SIF Muntenia's 2019 H1 Rep..
PU
05/23SIF MUNTENIA : Current report regarding authorization with ammendments of change..
PU
03/22SIF MUNTENIA : Notice regarding ASF request for changes in April 22/23, 2019 EGS..
PU
2018SIF MUNTENIA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SIF MUNTENIA : Report regarding Financial Calendar Update
PU
2017SIF MUNTENIA : Current report regarding dividend payments as for 2016 fiscal yea..
PU
2017SIF MUNTENIA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SIF MUNTENIA : Current report ref not holding the SIF Muntenia OGSM due to insuf..
PU
2017SIF MUNTENIA : Announcement regarding SIF Muntenia's Financial Auditor selection
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 6,19%
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 521 M
Chart SIF MUNTENIA SA
Duration : Period :
SIF Muntenia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,65  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aurelia Gabriela Grigore Director General
Florica Trandafir Chairman & Director-Corporate Administration
Florin-Danut Buzatu Deputy Chairman & Fund Manager
Sorin Boldi Independent Non-Executive Director
Silviu Daniel Stoicescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIF MUNTENIA SA124
BLACKROCK INC5.99%65 939
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.84%41 788
UBS GROUP-14.02%39 168
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.03%19 203
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.01%18 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group