SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 02.08.2019 Regarding request for calling O.G.S.M.

No. 6807 / 02.08.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Instruments and Investments Sector Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 02.08.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 / 0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59 Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A. Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares,

Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - regarding request for calling ordinary general shareholder meeting

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs the shareholders and investors that, during the meeting of the Board of Administration on 01.08.2019, was rejected the call of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting put in the task of the Board of Directors by Decision A.S.F. no. 937/18.07.2019 and the letter A.S.F. no. VPI/4888/30.07.2019, with the agenda requested by the joint request of the shareholders S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. and S.I.F. Muntenia S.A., application registered at S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. under no. 5071/11.06.2019.

Motivation: decrease of the shareholding of the two requesting shareholders below the legal and statutory threshold of 5% of the share capital of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A., according to the Declaration of holdings transmitted by S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. under no. 1663 / 23.07.2019 (registered at S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. under no. 6535/24.07.2019) and due to non-fulfillment of legal conditions of form and background.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD. Ec. Tudor CIUREZU

Chairman / General Manager

Compliance Officer

ec. Viorica Bălan