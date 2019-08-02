Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Societatea de Investitii Fnncr Oltna SA    SIF5   ROSIFEACNOR4

SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA SA

(SIF5)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 02.08.2019 Regarding request for calling O.G.S.M.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
08/02/2019 | 03:45am EST

No. 6807 / 02.08.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Instruments and Investments Sector Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 02.08.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 / 0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59 Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A. Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares,

Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - regarding request for calling ordinary general shareholder meeting

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs the shareholders and investors that, during the meeting of the Board of Administration on 01.08.2019, was rejected the call of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting put in the task of the Board of Directors by Decision A.S.F. no. 937/18.07.2019 and the letter A.S.F. no. VPI/4888/30.07.2019, with the agenda requested by the joint request of the shareholders S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. and S.I.F. Muntenia S.A., application registered at S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. under no. 5071/11.06.2019.

Motivation: decrease of the shareholding of the two requesting shareholders below the legal and statutory threshold of 5% of the share capital of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A., according to the Declaration of holdings transmitted by S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. under no. 1663 / 23.07.2019 (registered at S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. under no. 6535/24.07.2019) and due to non-fulfillment of legal conditions of form and background.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD. Ec. Tudor CIUREZU

Chairman / General Manager

Compliance Officer

ec. Viorica Bălan

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII F
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 08.10.2019 Calls for the..
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 04.10.2019 Litigation
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 02.10.2019 Litigation
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 01.10.2019 Shareholders ..
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 26.09.2019 Litigation
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : 25.09.2019 Availability of consolidated f..
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 23.09.2019 Litigation
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 19.09.2019 Litigation
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 17.09.2019 Litigation
PU
2019SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 13.09.2019 Litigation
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Tudor Ciurezu Chairman & General Manager
Elena Sichigea Financial Manager
Ana-Barbara Bobirca Independent Non-Executive Director
Anina Radu Non-Executive Director
Cristian Busu Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA SA359
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.00%8 206
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 413
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.79%3 177
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 534
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-1.41%2 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group