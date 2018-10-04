SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 04.10.2018 Decisions EGSM on 04.10.2018

Translation from Romanian into English

No. 9506 / 04.10.2018

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Instruments and Investments Sector Fax no.: 021-659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT according to the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 04.10.2018

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 / 0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59 Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A. Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares,

Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting met on 04.10.2018, at first call

The Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of SOCIETATEA DE

INVESTITII FINANCIARE OLTENIA SA, statutorily met on 04.10.2018, at the first call, in the presence of shareholders holding 240,021,869 valid voting rights, representing 41.371% of the total valid voting rights, based on the Law no. 31/1990 R, as subsequently amended and supplemented, the Law no. 297/2004, amended and supplemented, the Law no. 24/2017, amended and supplemented, the ASF Regulations in force and the own Articles of Incorporation, with the votes expressed as it is pointed out in the minutes of the meeting, corresponding to the items on the agenda, adopted the following decisions:

It approves the election of the meeting secretariat consisting of 3 members, respectively Mrs. Cimpoeru Ana - Internal Auditor, Mr. Nedelcu Ion Eugen and Mr. Pauna Ioan with the identification data available at the company's headquarters, Mr. Pauna Ioan to be elected secretary of the meeting who will prepare the minutes of the meeting. The elected persons are shareholders of SIF Oltenia SA.

Votes: for 235,041,803 representing 97.92516% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, votes against 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, abstentions 4,980,066 representing 2.07484% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, no options 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented.

DECISION No. 2

It approves the election of the Committee for Counting Votes expressed within the E.G.S.M. composed of three members, Mr. Vigaru Ion, Mr. Patrichi Ion and Mrs. Talea Mihaela, with identification data available at the company's headquarters. The elected persons are shareholders of SIF Oltenia SA.

Votes: for 235,041,803 representing 97.92516% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, votes against 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, abstentions 4,980,066 representing 2.07484% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, no options 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented.

DECISION No. 3

It approves the full sale of the stake of 1,023,534,303 shares held by SIF Oltenia SA in the Banca Comercială Română, to ERSTE GROUP BANK AUSTRIA at the price of EUR 140,000,000.

Votes: for 240,021,669 representing 99.99992% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, votes against 200 representing 0.00008 % of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, abstentions 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, no options 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented.

It approves the empowerment of the General Manager of SIF OLTENIA SA, Tudor CIUREZU, to take all the necessary steps and to sign any document in order to fulfill the adopted decisions.

Votes: for 235,041,603 representing 97.92508% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, votes against 200 representing 0.00008 % of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, abstentions 4,980,066 representing 2.07484% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, no options 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented.

DECISION No. 5

It approves the date of 23.10.2018 as registration date (ex date 22.10.2018), in accordance with the applicable legal provisions, for the determination of the shareholders on which the effects of the adopted decisions fall .

Votes: for 235,041,803 representing 97.92516% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, votes against 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, abstentions 4,980,066 representing 2.07484% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented, no options 0 representing 0% of the total votes held by the shareholders in attendance and represented.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD. E. Tudor CIUREZU

Chairman / General Manager

ec. Viorica Balan Compliance Officer