SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 12.07.2019 Litigation

No. 6078 / 12.07.2019
Translation from Romanian into English
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers
of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 12.07.2019
Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.
Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767
Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676
Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993
FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018
ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4
LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59
Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti
Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei
Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)
Important event to report:
Investor information - SIF OLTENIA SA Litigation
SIF Oltenia SA informs the investors that:
-
in the file no. 3838/63/2019, pending before the Dolj Court against UNGUREANU LIVIU, having as subject action for annulment of the Decisions of the SIF Oltenia SA on 09.05.2019, the Court gave first term on 03.09.2019.
There are no other events to report.
Associate Prof. PhD. Ec. Tudor CIUREZU
Chairman / General Manager
Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan