SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 16.04.2019 Litigation

0
04/16/2019 | 05:58am EDT

No. 3291 /16.04.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 16.04.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - SIF OLTENIA SA Litigation

SIF Oltenia SA informs the investors that in the file no. 7680/63/2018, pending before the Dolj Court, Second Civil Section, against Corealis S.A. Craiova, having as subject action for annulment of the Decisions no. 3 and 4 of the EGSM of SIF Oltenia SA on 04.10.2018, the Court has rejected the action with appeal. The appeal request shall be submitted to Dolj Court.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD. Cristian BUȘU

Vice Chairman / Deputy General Manager

Ec. Viorica BĂLAN

Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:57:01 UTC
