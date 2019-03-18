SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 18.03.2019 SIF Banat-Crisana Ownership statement

No. 2382 /18.03.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 18.03.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 / 0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59 Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A. Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares,

Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report

Ownership statement according to CNVM Instruction no. 6/2012

According to art.2 par. (2) of the C.N.V.M. Instruction no. 6/2012 issued for enforcing of the provisions of art. 2861 of the Law no. 297/2004 regarding the capital market, we submit you the Statement of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. ownership in the issuer S.I.F. Banat-Crișana S.A.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu

Chairman / General Manager

Ec. Viorica BĂLAN

Compliance officer