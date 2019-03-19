SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 19.03.2019 Litigation

Translation from Romanian into English
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Fax no.: 021-307.95.19
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Fax no.: 021.659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers
of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 19.03.2019
Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.
Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767
Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 / 0251-419.340
Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676
Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993
FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018
ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4
LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59 Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A. Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei
Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares,
Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)
Important event to report:
Investor information - SIF OLTENIA SA Litigation
SIF Oltenia SA informs the investors that in the file no. 7680/63/2018, pending before the
Dolj Court II-A Civil Section, against Corealis SA Craiova, having as subject action for annulment of the Decisions no. 3 and 4 of the EGSM of SIF Oltenia SA on 04.10.2018, the action was posponed for the date of 01.04.2019.
There are no other events to report.
Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu
Chairman / General Manager
Ec. Viorica BĂLAN Compliance Officer