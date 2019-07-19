SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 19.07.2019 ASF Decision no.937/18.07.2019

No. 6418/19.07.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 19.07.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - A.S.F. Decision no. 937/18.07.2019

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs shareholders and investors that it has taken note of the ASF Decision no. 937/18.07.2019 by which it shall be task of the SIF Oltenia SA Board of Administrators the duty to convene and ensure the conduct of the ordinary general shareholders meeting no later than 45 days from the date of the decision's issuing, having on agenda the points proposed by the shareholders S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. and S.I.F. Muntenia S.A. through the request recorded at the issuer's head office under no.5071/11.06.2019.

A.S.F. Decision no. 937/18.07.2019 will be subject to analysis and decision of the SIF Oltenia SA Board of Administrators in due time, after which the decision made will be communicated to the company's investors and shareholders within legal term.

Attached A.S.F. Decision no. 937/18.07.2019.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu Chairman / General Manager

ec. Viorica Bălan Compliance Officer