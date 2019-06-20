Log in
SIF OLTENIA SA

(SIF5)
SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 20.06.2019 Litigation

06/20/2019

No. 5292/ 20.06.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 20.06.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - SIF OLTENIA SA Litigations

SIF Oltenia SA informs the investors that:

  • the file no. 3839/63/2019, pending before Dolj Court, II Civil Section, against Ungureanu Liviu, having as subject suspension of the execution of the EGSM of SIF Oltenia SA on 09.05.2019, the Court gave term on 03.07.2019;
  • the file no. 3609/63/2019, pending before Dolj Court, II Civil Section, against SSIF VOLTINVEST SA, having as subject suspension of the execution of the EGSM of SIF Oltenia SA on 09.05.2019, the Court gave term on 03.07.2019
    There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD. Ec. Tudor CIUREZU

Chairman / General Manager

Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:28:07 UTC
