SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 30.07.2019 SIF Banat-Crisana Ownership statement

No. 6715 / 30.07.2019
Translation from Romanian into English
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Fax no.: 021-307.95.19
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Fax no.: 021.659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to the Law no.24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 30.07.2019
Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.
Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767
Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340
Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676
Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993
FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018
ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4
LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59
Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti
Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei
Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)
Important event to report
Investor Information - S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. ownership statement
S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that it received from the shareholder S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. the "Ownership Statement" recorded at the company under no. 6714/30.07.2019.
Attached the ownership statement received from the shareholder S.I.F. Banat Crişana S.A.
There are no other events to report.
Associate Prof. PhD. Cristian BUȘU
Vice Chairman / Deputy General Manager
Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan