SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 30.07.2019 SIF Banat-Crisana Ownership statement

No. 6715 / 30.07.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the Law no.24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 30.07.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report

Investor Information - S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. ownership statement

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that it received from the shareholder S.I.F. Banat Crișana S.A. the "Ownership Statement" recorded at the company under no. 6714/30.07.2019.

Attached the ownership statement received from the shareholder S.I.F. Banat Crişana S.A.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD. Cristian BUȘU

Vice Chairman / Deputy General Manager

Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan