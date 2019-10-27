Log in
SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC

SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC

(SIF)
News 
News

SIFCO Industries : 10-25-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

10/27/2019

October 25, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

  • The purchased press in Michigan is continuing to support production without interruption since our last report.
  • Refurbishment of the 2500T and the 2000T presses is progressing. The 2500T press is now forecast to return to service in mid-November. Installation is progressing, but as we incorporate lessons learned from the previous installation, the timeline has shifted right by a total of a month. The 2000T timing moves to mid-December, as this is scheduled in succession to the 2500T.
  • The remaining two presses to be refurbished have begun the process post inspections and work requirements.
  • We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.
  • The damaged building repair work which began in mid-May is on schedule. This action is no longer on any constraint path and is nearing completion.
  • We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support and purchased press in place and producing product, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted November 8th.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 17:06:07 UTC
