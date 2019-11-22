SIFCO Industries : 11-22-2019 SIFCO Orange Fire Update

November 22, 2019

To: Our Customers

Re: Update

Continuing our communication on status of key actions as we work to recover from the fire at our Orange location. We understand that this event has caused an interruption in normal service from us.

The purchased press in Michigan has completed the product we were able to forge at this location and will begin the process of decommission, disassembly, transport, and recommission at the Orange site. Forecast completion is during February 2020

We are pleased to share that the 2500T Press has been re-installed into the refurbished building. This is the first press impacted by the fire to be completed. The press has successfully cycled all operability characteristics. We expect to begin producing parts the week of November 25.

The 2000T press will begin installation in early December. All the components for this press have completed refurbishment.

The remaining two presses to be refurbished are in the initial stages of component repair/replacement

We are utilizing two different specialists in order to speed the timeline as much as possible.

We will continue to work directly with customers to discuss any impact to scheduled deliveries as quickly as possible. In order to ensure prompt and efficient responses, we ask that if you have questions, please work through your normal point of contact at the Orange facility.

With our third-party support, we've implemented all current options for containment. Our top priority has been and continues to be safely supporting our customers. We are also focused on returning the site to full production. This will take some months. Our next update will be posted December 6th.

In service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer