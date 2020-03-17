SIFCO Industries : 3-17-2020 Covid-19 Virus Update

March 17, 2020

To: Our Customers

Re: The Covid-19 Virus Outbreak

We are in uncertain and unprecedented times. Our first priority is for the safety and well being of you and the team at SIFCO. Over the past two weeks, we have taken specific actions and implemented various policies to safeguard us all as we continue to work. These include heightened personal and environmental hygiene, travel restriction, visitor restrictions, social distancing and work from home where possible. We have also conducted a risk assessment of our supply chain and continue to work closely with all critical suppliers. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to implement further policies as conditions warrant.

As of this writing, we have no reported cases of Covid-19 within the global SIFCO work team, or their families. We are thankful for this and we are doing everything feasible to work to assure we maintain this. We have proactively taken the step of closing our Maniago facility beginning March 17 through March 20. We are reviewing the situation there daily and will take further action as deemed appropriate. This site is working directly with their customers to mitigate any issues. We are the first company in the Maniago Industrial zone to take this step. As we all know, northern Italy has been the epicenter to the spread of the virus in western Europe; Maniago is in this region, but not in a specific 'hot zone' currently.

We continue to operate domestically as we stay apprised of this fluid situation. If there is any change to this, we will reach out using our normal contact channels.

In Service,

Pete Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer