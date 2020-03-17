Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  SIFCO Industries Inc    SIF

SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC

(SIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 03/17 06:30:00 pm
2.1785 USD   -15.23%
07:17pSIFCO INDUSTRIES : 3-17-2020 Covid-19 Virus Update
PU
02/21SIFCO INDUSTRIES : 2-21-2020 SIFCO Orange Fire Update
PU
02/18SIFCO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIFCO Industries : 3-17-2020 Covid-19 Virus Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

March 17, 2020

To: Our Customers

Re: The Covid-19 Virus Outbreak

We are in uncertain and unprecedented times. Our first priority is for the safety and well being of you and the team at SIFCO. Over the past two weeks, we have taken specific actions and implemented various policies to safeguard us all as we continue to work. These include heightened personal and environmental hygiene, travel restriction, visitor restrictions, social distancing and work from home where possible. We have also conducted a risk assessment of our supply chain and continue to work closely with all critical suppliers. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to implement further policies as conditions warrant.

As of this writing, we have no reported cases of Covid-19 within the global SIFCO work team, or their families. We are thankful for this and we are doing everything feasible to work to assure we maintain this. We have proactively taken the step of closing our Maniago facility beginning March 17 through March 20. We are reviewing the situation there daily and will take further action as deemed appropriate. This site is working directly with their customers to mitigate any issues. We are the first company in the Maniago Industrial zone to take this step. As we all know, northern Italy has been the epicenter to the spread of the virus in western Europe; Maniago is in this region, but not in a specific 'hot zone' currently.

We continue to operate domestically as we stay apprised of this fluid situation. If there is any change to this, we will reach out using our normal contact channels.

In Service,

Pete Knapper
President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC
07:17pSIFCO INDUSTRIES : 3-17-2020 Covid-19 Virus Update
PU
02/21SIFCO INDUSTRIES : 2-21-2020 SIFCO Orange Fire Update
PU
02/18SIFCO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18SIFCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : (“SIFCO”) Announces First Quarter Fiscal 20..
BU
02/18SIFCO INDUSTRIES : SEC Filing - 10-Q
PU
02/18SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18SIFCO INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/07SIFCO INDUSTRIES : 2-7-2020 SIFCO Orange Fire Update
PU
02/04SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
01/24SIFCO INDUSTRIES : 01-24-2020 SIFCO Orange Fire Update
PU
More news
Chart SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC
Duration : Period :
SIFCO Industries Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter W. Knapper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norm E. Wells Chairman
Thomas R. Kubera Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Controller
Jeffrey P. Gotschall Chairman-Emeritus
Hudson D. Smith Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC-23.29%15
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.59%15 802
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.12%10 586
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-0.99%10 202
JSW STEEL LIMITED-11.48%6 025
EVRAZ PLC-39.78%4 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group