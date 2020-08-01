Sify Technologies : FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Q1 Update, FY 2020-21

|
|
investor presentation
|
|
|
|
Q1 FY 2020-21 UPDATE
|
|
April to June 2020
|
|
July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL METRICS FOR Q1 FOR LAST 5 YEARS
In $ MN in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 75.53 (June 30, 2020)
|
|
60
|
62
|
73
|
70
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 16-17
|
Q1 17-18
|
Q1 18-19
|
Q1 19-20
|
Q1 20-21*
|
|
|
|
15
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 16-17 Q1 17-18
|
Q1 18-19 Q1 19-20 Q1 20-21*
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 16-17
|
Q1 17-18
|
Q1 18-19
|
Q1 19-20 Q1 20-21*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
16-17
|
Q1 17-18
|
Q1 18-19
|
Q1 19-20
|
Q1 20-21*
|
*Unaudited Numbers
|
|
|
|
**PAT for the Q1 Jun 19 & Jun 20 is after considering a tax expense of $1.38 Mn & $ 1.25 Mn respectively (previous periods Nil)
|
|
|
|
due to set-off of carried forward loss till FY 2018-19
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL METRICS FOR THE LAST 5 YEARS
|
|
|
In $ MN in constant currency
|
1 USD @ INR 75.39 (March 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
245
|
274
|
286
|
304
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
54
|
125
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
34
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
33
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 15-16
|
FY 16-17
|
FY 17-18
|
FY 18-19
|
FY 19-20
|
|
FY 15-16
|
FY 16-17
|
FY 17-18
|
FY 18-19
|
FY 19-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditure
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
9
|
9
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
22
|
24
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 15-16
|
FY 16-17
|
FY 17-18
|
FY 18-19
|
FY 19-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 15-16
|
FY 16-17
|
FY 17-18
|
FY 18-19
|
FY 19-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audited Numbers
|
Income Tax Expense for the FY 19-20 is $5 Mn (previous FYs Nil)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL METRICS FOR LAST 5 YEARS
IN CONSTANT CURRENCY 1 USD @ INR 75.39 (MARCH 31, 2020)
Audited Numbers
INCOME STATEMENT
|
Details
|
15-16
|
16-17
|
17-18
|
18-19
|
19-20
|
|
Revenue
|
199
|
245
|
274
|
286
|
304
|
|
COGS
|
(121)
|
(157)
|
(178)
|
(180)
|
(191)
|
|
SG&A
|
(46)
|
(53)
|
(58)
|
(65)
|
(60)
|
|
EBITDA
|
32
|
34
|
38
|
41
|
54
|
|
Depreciation
|
(21)
|
(23)
|
(23)
|
(20)
|
(30)
|
|
Net finance Expense
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(9)
|
(11)
|
|
Other income
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT)
|
6
|
9
|
12
|
14
|
14
|
|
Income Tax Expense #
|
-
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(5)
|
|
PROFIT AFTER TAX (PAT)
|
6
|
9
|
12
|
14
|
9
|
|
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows
|
15-16
|
16-17
|
17-18
|
18-19
|
19-20
|
|
Operating activities
|
32
|
23
|
28
|
19
|
67
|
|
Investing activities
|
(21)
|
(21)
|
(24)
|
(53)
|
(57)
|
|
Financing activities
|
(8)
|
(3)
|
(14)
|
41
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
23
|
25
|
30
|
30
|
35
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
Details
|
13-14
|
14-15
|
15-16
|
16-17
|
17-18
|
18-19
|
19-20
|
Equity
|
92
|
95
|
99
|
110
|
119
|
143
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings (LT)
|
8
|
9
|
13
|
12
|
27
|
44
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings (ST)
|
20
|
31
|
34
|
47
|
48
|
65
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease Liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
67
|
86
|
100
|
118
|
131
|
145
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
187
|
222
|
247
|
286
|
324
|
397
|
454
|
Fixed assets
|
82
|
86
|
92
|
95
|
103
|
122
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right of Use Assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease hold prepayments
|
11
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
18
|
18
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
3
|
2
|
10
|
16
|
9
|
23
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
65
|
88
|
98
|
116
|
142
|
168
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
17
|
20
|
23
|
25
|
30
|
30
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
10
|
15
|
12
|
20
|
22
|
37
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
187
|
222
|
247
|
286
|
324
|
397
|
454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMPACT OF COVID ON SERVICE LINES
|
Negative
|
|
Neutral
|
|
Positive
|
|
The green squares represent positive growth, while the red circles represent negative growth.
India falls under
Emerging Asia/Pacific
Note: Managed Services and Cloud Infrastructure are Green
Each dot represents 5% growth
SIFY COVID-19RESPONSE: BUSINESS SOLUTIONS FOR MARKET
|
CONNECT
|
COLLABORATE
|
SECURE
|
DESKTOP-AS-A
|
BCP SUPPORT
|
|
|
|
SERVICE
|
|
Provide the
|
Ensure the diversely
|
Ensure disparate
|
Working with
|
On-prem
|
requisite bandwidth
|
located staff can
|
staff entering the
|
customers to
|
data center
|
upgrade at DC/DR
|
collaborate using
|
Corporate Network
|
enable staff to WFH
|
customers hugely
|
to cater to large no
|
tools like WebEx,
|
are provided secure
|
in a secured
|
impacted and few
|
of (WFH) Work
|
Microsoft Teams
|
access using VPN or
|
environment using
|
of them requested
|
from Home users
|
etc.
|
Enterprise
|
Desktop-as-a-
|
immediate Cloud
|
accessing the DC.
|
|
Application Access.
|
Service on Cloud by
|
Provisioning support
|
|
|
|
implementing
|
to enable
|
|
|
|
Hyperscale VDI.
|
uninterrupted
|
|
|
|
|
services.
SIFY SERVICES ALIGNMENT : FULL SPECTRUM OF CLOUD PLAY
CLOUD ENABLING
-
Cloud DC
-
Hyper reach/Hyper scale
transport
Oracle FastConnect | ExpressRoute | DirectConnect | Partner Interconnect
-
Software Defined Network services
-
Cloud build
Private | Hyperconverged | Enterprise
-
Security services for cloud
-
Migration and Implementation services
CLOUD INSPIRED
-
Sify CloudInfinit
-
Hosted SAP/S4HANA Cloud
-
Managed wireless network
-
UC on Cloud
CLOUD PURE
-
AWS Cloud services
-
Azure Cloud services
-
Oracle Cloud services
-
Multi Cloud Management platform
-
Multi Cloud Managed services
CLOUD ENHANCED
-
Digital SCM (ForumNXT, SFFNxt)
-
Digital Learning (Livewire LMS)
-
Digital Assessment (iTest)
-
Digital trust (Safescrypt)
-
Digital Innovation (App modernization, Analytics, AI/ML, DevOps)
-
Enterprise Mobility
-
Industry solution-as-a-service
|
Aligned to our Customer's Cloud Transformation Pursuit
|
7
|
|
OFFERED OFF THE COMPLETE ICT ECOSYSTEM
TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION SERVICES
APPLICATIONS INTEGRATION SERVICES
|
|
CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES
|
NETWORK SERVICES
|
DATA CENTER SERVICES
India's widest MPLS and
Partner network
The DC fabric offering the most
Interconnects to the Cloud from
India
Disclaimer
Sify Technologies Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 14:01:14 UTC