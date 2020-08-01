Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sify Technologies Limited    SIFY

SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(SIFY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sify Technologies : FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Q1 Update, FY 2020-21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 10:02am EDT

investor presentation

Q1 FY 2020-21 UPDATE

April to June 2020

July 2020

FINANCIAL METRICS FOR Q1 FOR LAST 5 YEARS

In $ MN in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 75.53 (June 30, 2020)

Revenue

EBITDA

75

65

55

45

35

25

60

62

73

70

55

Q1 16-17

Q1 17-18

Q1 18-19

Q1 19-20

Q1 20-21*

15

13

12

10

9

7

6

4

3

1

15

8

9

10

12

Q1 16-17 Q1 17-18

Q1 18-19 Q1 19-20 Q1 20-21*

4

3

2

1

2

PBT

4

23

4

4

3

2

PAT**

2

3

3

2

2

-

1

Q1 16-17

Q1 17-18

Q1 18-19

Q1 19-20 Q1 20-21*

Q1

16-17

Q1 17-18

Q1 18-19

Q1 19-20

Q1 20-21*

*Unaudited Numbers

**PAT for the Q1 Jun 19 & Jun 20 is after considering a tax expense of $1.38 Mn & $ 1.25 Mn respectively (previous periods Nil)

due to set-off of carried forward loss till FY 2018-19

FINANCIAL METRICS FOR THE LAST 5 YEARS

In $ MN in constant currency

1 USD @ INR 75.39 (March 31, 2020)

Revenue

EBITDA

325

60

50

275

225

40

175

245

274

286

304

30

41

54

125

199

34

38

20

33

75

25

10

FY 15-16

FY 16-17

FY 17-18

FY 18-19

FY 19-20

FY 15-16

FY 16-17

FY 17-18

FY 18-19

FY 19-20

PAT

Capital Expenditure

20

60

15

45

10

14

30

53

58

12

5

9

9

15

6

21

22

24

-

-

FY 15-16

FY 16-17

FY 17-18

FY 18-19

FY 19-20

FY 15-16

FY 16-17

FY 17-18

FY 18-19

FY 19-20

Audited Numbers

Income Tax Expense for the FY 19-20 is $5 Mn (previous FYs Nil)

FINANCIAL METRICS FOR LAST 5 YEARS

IN CONSTANT CURRENCY 1 USD @ INR 75.39 (MARCH 31, 2020)

Audited Numbers

INCOME STATEMENT

Details

15-16

16-17

17-18

18-19

19-20

Revenue

199

245

274

286

304

COGS

(121)

(157)

(178)

(180)

(191)

SG&A

(46)

(53)

(58)

(65)

(60)

EBITDA

32

34

38

41

54

Depreciation

(21)

(23)

(23)

(20)

(30)

Net finance Expense

(7)

(4)

(5)

(9)

(11)

Other income

1

2

3

3

1

PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT)

6

9

12

14

14

Income Tax Expense #

-

(0)

(0)

(0)

(5)

PROFIT AFTER TAX (PAT)

6

9

12

14

9

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Cash flows

15-16

16-17

17-18

18-19

19-20

Operating activities

32

23

28

19

67

Investing activities

(21)

(21)

(24)

(53)

(57)

Financing activities

(8)

(3)

(14)

41

0

Cash and cash equivalents

23

25

30

30

35

BALANCE SHEET

Details

13-14

14-15

15-16

16-17

17-18

18-19

19-20

Equity

92

95

99

110

119

143

151

Borrowings (LT)

8

9

13

12

27

44

50

Borrowings (ST)

20

31

34

47

48

65

74

Lease Liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

24

Other Liabilities

67

86

100

118

131

145

156

Total Liabilities

187

222

247

286

324

397

454

Fixed assets

82

86

92

95

103

122

166

Right of Use Assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

51

Lease hold prepayments

11

11

12

13

18

18

-

Inventories

3

2

10

16

9

23

17

Receivables

65

88

98

116

142

168

160

Cash

17

20

23

25

30

30

35

Other Assets

10

15

12

20

22

37

25

Total Assets

187

222

247

286

324

397

454

IMPACT OF COVID ON SERVICE LINES

Negative

Neutral

Positive

The green squares represent positive growth, while the red circles represent negative growth.

India falls under

Emerging Asia/Pacific

Note: Managed Services and Cloud Infrastructure are Green

Each dot represents 5% growth

SIFY COVID-19RESPONSE: BUSINESS SOLUTIONS FOR MARKET

CONNECT

COLLABORATE

SECURE

DESKTOP-AS-A

BCP SUPPORT

SERVICE

Provide the

Ensure the diversely

Ensure disparate

Working with

On-prem

requisite bandwidth

located staff can

staff entering the

customers to

data center

upgrade at DC/DR

collaborate using

Corporate Network

enable staff to WFH

customers hugely

to cater to large no

tools like WebEx,

are provided secure

in a secured

impacted and few

of (WFH) Work

Microsoft Teams

access using VPN or

environment using

of them requested

from Home users

etc.

Enterprise

Desktop-as-a-

immediate Cloud

accessing the DC.

Application Access.

Service on Cloud by

Provisioning support

implementing

to enable

Hyperscale VDI.

uninterrupted

services.

SIFY SERVICES ALIGNMENT : FULL SPECTRUM OF CLOUD PLAY

CLOUD ENABLING

  • Cloud DC
  • Hyper reach/Hyper scale

transport

Oracle FastConnect | ExpressRoute | DirectConnect | Partner Interconnect

  • Software Defined Network services
  • Cloud build

Private | Hyperconverged | Enterprise

  • Security services for cloud
  • Migration and Implementation services

CLOUD INSPIRED

  • Sify CloudInfinit
  • Hosted SAP/S4HANA Cloud
  • Managed wireless network
  • UC on Cloud

CLOUD PURE

  • AWS Cloud services
  • Azure Cloud services
  • Oracle Cloud services
  • Multi Cloud Management platform
  • Multi Cloud Managed services

CLOUD ENHANCED

  • Digital SCM (ForumNXT, SFFNxt)
  • Digital Learning (Livewire LMS)
  • Digital Assessment (iTest)
  • Digital trust (Safescrypt)
  • Digital Innovation (App modernization, Analytics, AI/ML, DevOps)
  • Enterprise Mobility
  • Industry solution-as-a-service

Aligned to our Customer's Cloud Transformation Pursuit

7

OFFERED OFF THE COMPLETE ICT ECOSYSTEM

TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION SERVICES

APPLICATIONS INTEGRATION SERVICES

CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES

NETWORK SERVICES

DATA CENTER SERVICES

India's widest MPLS and

Partner network

The DC fabric offering the most

Interconnects to the Cloud from

India

Disclaimer

Sify Technologies Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 14:01:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
10:02aSIFY TECHNOLOGIES : FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Q1 Update, FY 2020-21
PU
07/28Sify reports Revenues of INR 5259 Million for First Quarter of FY 2020-21
GL
07/21SIFY TECHNOLOGIES : to announce Financial Results for First Quarter FY 2020-21 o..
AQ
06/29SIFY TECHNOLOGIES : enhances iTest platform with Remote Proctoring Solution from..
AQ
05/18SIFY TECHNOLOGIES : The evolving Indian ICT landscape post Covid19
AQ
05/11SIFY TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Presentation FY 2019-20
PU
05/05Sify reports Revenues of INR 22952 Million for Financial Year 2019-20
GL
04/28SIFY TECHNOLOGIES : to announce Financial Results for FY 2019-20 on May 05, 2020
AQ
04/24Sify receives NASDAQ Staff Deficiency letter
GL
01/31SIFY TECHNOLOGIES : Sify_Presentation_Sidoti Conf_2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 348 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 794
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sify Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Spread / Highest target 248%
Spread / Average Target 248%
Spread / Lowest Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ananta Koti Raju Vegesna Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
C. R. Rao Chief Operating Officer
M. Paravasa Vijay Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Chodavarapu Bala Mouli Independent Non-Executive Director
Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-6.50%174
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.68%237 855
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.37%85 924
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.78%79 479
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.52%51 836
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.71%39 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group