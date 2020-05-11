Sify Technologies : Financial Presentation FY 2019-20

INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2020
THE WORLD IS CHANGING
AND SO ARE THE DEMAND DRIVERS
HOW ARE WE IMPACTED & RESPONDING
THE PROOF : OUR FINANCIALS
RIGHT PLACE : INDIA
2/3rdOF THE WORLD WILL DO BUSINESS DIFFERENTLY POST COVID
IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INDUSTRY VERTICALS: TECHNOLOGY SPEND
TOP 10 DIGITAL TRENDS POST COVID
1. Online Shopping and Robot Deliveries
Online shopping - from 46% now to 64% over next 6 to 9 months*
Delivery robots' market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 million (2019) to USD 34.0 million (2024), at a CAGR of 19.15%.
2. Digital and Contactless Payments
Digital payments grew 23% in
just March 2020
POS Contactless payments grew 12% in March and almost doubled to 22% in April 2020*
3. Remote Work
BlueJeans- data consumption at home surge over 50% since January 2020.
Cisco- WebEx services increased 22-fold in China since the outbreak.
4. Distance Learning
Overall market for online education projected to reach $350 Billion by 2025*.
BYJU's has seen a 200% increase in the number of new students using
its product.
5. Telehealth
Practo has been witnessing the surge since March. The teleconsultations have been growing at an average of over 100% week-on-week.
Almost 50 per cent increase in the number of doctors joining Practo.
TOP 10 DIGITAL TRENDS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD
6. Online Entertainment
India would have a billion digital users by 2030*
Compared with the previous week, i.e. the week of March 16-22, 2020, visits increased by 32% during the week of March 23-29, 2020*
8. 3D Printing
Formlabs is now using its more than 250 in-house 3D printers to produce up to 150,000 COVID-19 test swabs - devices that are used to collect samples for COVID-19 testing - per day.
7. Supply Chain 4.0
Average weekly order volumes on the Tradeshift platform have dropped by 15.9% since March 9th. Invoices have dropped by 16.7% during the same period*.
9. Robotics and Drones
Spending on Robots and Drones Forecast to Hit $128.7 Billion in 2020
And by 2023, spending will reach $241.4 billion*.
10. 5G and Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
5G commercial network launched in late February - Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand.
HOW ARE WE IMPACTED& RESPONDING
IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SERVICE LINES
|
Negative
|
|
Neutral
|
|
Positive
|
|
The green squares represent positive growth, while the red circles represent negative growth.
India falls under
Emerging Asia/Pacific
Note: Managed Services and Cloud Infrastructure are Green
Each dot represents 5% growth
SIFY COVID-19 RESPONSE: BUSINESS SOLUTIONS FOR MARKET
|
CONNECT
|
COLLABORATE
|
SECURE
|
DESKTOP-AS-A
|
BCP SUPPORT
|
|
|
|
SERVICE
|
|
Provide the
|
Ensure the diversely
|
Ensure disparate
|
Working with
|
On-prem
|
requisite bandwidth
|
located staff can
|
staff entering the
|
customers to
|
data center
|
upgrade at DC/DR
|
collaborate using
|
Corporate Network
|
enable staff to WFH
|
customers hugely
|
to cater to large no
|
tools like WebEx,
|
are provided secure
|
in a secured
|
impacted and few
|
of (WFH)Work
|
Microsoft Teams
|
access using VPN or
|
environment using
|
of them requested
|
from Home users
|
etc.
|
Enterprise
|
Desktop-as-a-
|
immediate Cloud
|
accessing the DC.
|
|
Application Access.
|
Service on Cloud by
|
Provisioning support
|
|
|
|
implementing
|
to enable
|
|
|
|
Hyperscale VDI.
|
uninterrupted
|
|
|
|
|
services.
SIFY SERVICES ALIGNMENT : FULL SPECTRUM OF CLOUD PLAY
|
|
CLOUD ENABLING
|
|
CLOUD INSPIRED
|
|
|
CLOUD PURE
|
▪
|
Cloud DC
|
▪
|
Sify CloudInfinit
|
|
▪
|
AWS Cloud services
|
▪
|
Hyper reach/Hyper scale
|
▪
|
Hosted SAP/S4HANA Cloud
|
|
▪
|
Azure Cloud services
|
|
transport
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Managed wireless network
|
|
▪
|
Oracle Cloud services
|
|
Oracle FastConnect | ExpressRoute |
|
|
|
▪
|
|
|
▪
|
|
▪
|
DirectConnect | Partner Interconnect
|
UC on Cloud
|
|
Multi Cloud Management
|
Software Defined Network
|
|
|
|
|
platform
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
▪Multi Cloud Managed services
|
▪
|
Cloud build
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private | Hyperconverged | Enterprise
-
Security services for cloud
-
Migration and Implementation services
CLOUD ENHANCED
-
Digital SCM (ForumNXT, SFFNxt)
-
Digital Learning (Livewire LMS)
-
Digital Assessment (iTest)
-
Digital trust (Safescrypt)
-
Digital Innovation (App modernization, Analytics, AI/ML, DevOps)
-
Enterprise Mobility
-
Industrysolution-as-a-service
|
Aligned to our Customer's Cloud Transformation Pursuit
|
12
|
|
OFFERED OFF THE COMPLETE ICT ECOSYSTEM
TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION SERVICES
APPLICATIONS INTEGRATION SERVICES
CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES
|
NETWORK SERVICES
|
DATA CENTER SERVICES
India's widest MPLS and
Partner network
The DC fabric offering the most Interconnects to the Cloud from India
THE PROOF :OUR FINANCIALS
|
FINANCIAL METRICS for last 5 years - IN $ MNin constant currency
|
1 USD @ INR 75.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
274
|
286
|
304
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
34
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 15-16
|
FY 16-17
|
FY 17-18
|
FY 18-19
|
FY 19-20*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 15-16
|
FY 16-17
|
FY 17-18
|
FY 18-19
|
FY 19-20*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditure
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
9
|
|
21
|
22
|
24
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 15-16
|
FY 16-17
|
FY 17-18
|
FY 18-19
|
FY 19-20*
|
|
FY 15-16
|
FY 16-17
|
FY 17-18
|
FY 18-19
|
FY 19-20*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Income Tax Expense for the FY 19-20 is $5 Mn (previous FYs Nil)
|
* FY 2019-20 - Figures are Unaudited
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OVER LAST 5 YEARS - IN $ MN IN
CONSTANT CURRENCY 1 USD @ INR 75.39
|
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details
|
|
15-16
|
16-17
|
17-18
|
18-19
|
19-20*
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
199
|
245
|
274
|
286
|
304
|
|
|
COGS
|
|
(121)
|
(158)
|
(178)
|
(180)
|
(191)
|
|
|
SG&A
|
|
(46)
|
(53)
|
(58)
|
(65)
|
(59)
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
32
|
34
|
38
|
41
|
54
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
(21)
|
(23)
|
(23)
|
(20)
|
(30)
|
|
|
Net finance Expense
|
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(9)
|
(11)
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
|
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT)
|
|
6
|
9
|
12
|
14
|
14
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense #
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
|
|
PROFIT AFTER TAX (PAT)
|
|
6
|
9
|
12
|
14
|
9
|
|
-
Income Tax Expense for the FY19-20 is $5 Mn (previous FYs Nil) due set-off of carried losses till FY 2018-19
|
Cash flows
|
15-16
|
16-17
|
17-18
|
18-19
|
19-20
|
Operating activities
|
32
|
23
|
28
|
19
|
67
|
Investing activities
|
(21)
|
(21)
|
(24)
|
(53)
|
(57)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
(8)
|
(3)
|
(14)
|
41
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash
|
23
|
25
|
30
|
30
|
35
|
equivalents at the
|
|
|
|
|
|
year end
|
|
|
|
|
16
* FY 2019-20 - Figures are Unaudited
SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE
in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 75.39
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
136
|
140
|
127
|
132
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015-162016-17
|
2017-182018-192019-20*
|
|
|
Network Centric Services
|
|
Data Center centric IT Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
* FY 2019-20 - Figures are Unaudited
DIGITAL INDIA: WHAT'S HAPPENING?
Investments in Indian IT digital platforms Facebook, Silver Lakes and Vistas PE invest
total of $8 Bilin Reliance Jio
Internet penetration
-
40M per yearincrease in active internet subscribers
Healthy Start Up ecosystem
>27K startups. $11 Bil raised in FY 2019-20
Rural Digital penetration
The internet user base in India has exceeded 500 million mark. Annual growth of 18%,
Expanding the Digital Economy
Jan 2020, Amazon India announced US$ 1 billion to build SMB ecosystem
ADVANTAGE INDIA
1,000 foreign firms production in India, actively pursue plan 'Exit China' mantra
CHINA
VENEZUELA
SAUDI ARABIA
IRAQ
Japan has earmarked $2.2 billion to enable its companies to shift production from China.
India-which has a domestic market of $120 billion-has announced a Rs 40,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector.
FINANCIAL TIMES
US looks to step up economic action against China
The Japanese Government is paying Japanese companies $2.2 Bil to shutter their manufacturing plants in China.
ANI
US mulls retaliatory action against China for poor handling of coronavirus
Disclaimer
Sify Technologies Limited published this content on 10 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:23:13 UTC