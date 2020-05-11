Sify Technologies : Financial Presentation FY 2019-20

Log in
05/11/2020

INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2020

May 2020

1

AGENDA

01

02 03

THE WORLD IS CHANGING

AND SO ARE THE DEMAND DRIVERS

HOW ARE WE IMPACTED & RESPONDING

04 05

THE PROOF : OUR FINANCIALS

RIGHT PLACE : INDIA

2

THE WORLD IS CHANGING

2/3rdOF THE WORLD WILL DO BUSINESS DIFFERENTLY POST COVID

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INDUSTRY VERTICALS: TECHNOLOGY SPEND

AND SO ARE THE DEMAND DRIVERS

TOP 10 DIGITAL TRENDS POST COVID

1. Online Shopping and Robot Deliveries

Online shopping - from 46% now to 64% over next 6 to 9 months*

*Capgemini Research Institute

Delivery robots' market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 million (2019) to USD 34.0 million (2024), at a CAGR of 19.15%.

*Markets & Markets

2. Digital and Contactless Payments

Digital payments grew 23% in

just March 2020

POS Contactless payments grew 12% in March and almost doubled to 22% in April 2020*

*Capgemini Research Institute

And those that

are in

alignment with

our

capabilities

3. Remote Work

BlueJeans- data consumption at home surge over 50% since January 2020.

Cisco- WebEx services increased 22-fold in China since the outbreak.

4. Distance Learning

Overall market for online education projected to reach $350 Billion by 2025*.

*World Economic Forum

BYJU's has seen a 200% increase in the number of new students using

its product.

5. Telehealth

Practo has been witnessing the surge since March. The teleconsultations have been growing at an average of over 100% week-on-week.

Almost 50 per cent increase in the number of doctors joining Practo.

TOP 10 DIGITAL TRENDS IN THE DIGITAL WORLD

6. Online Entertainment

India would have a billion digital users by 2030*

  • KPMG 2020

Compared with the previous week, i.e. the week of March 16-22, 2020, visits increased by 32% during the week of March 23-29, 2020*

*ComScore analytics

8. 3D Printing

Formlabs is now using its more than 250 in-house 3D printers to produce up to 150,000 COVID-19 test swabs - devices that are used to collect samples for COVID-19 testing - per day.

7. Supply Chain 4.0

Average weekly order volumes on the Tradeshift platform have dropped by 15.9% since March 9th. Invoices have dropped by 16.7% during the same period*.

*World Economic Forum

9. Robotics and Drones

Spending on Robots and Drones Forecast to Hit $128.7 Billion in 2020

And by 2023, spending will reach $241.4 billion*.

*IDC

And those that

are in

alignment with

our

capabilities

10. 5G and Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

5G commercial network launched in late February - Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand.

HOW ARE WE IMPACTED& RESPONDING

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SERVICE LINES

Negative

Neutral

Positive

The green squares represent positive growth, while the red circles represent negative growth.

India falls under

Emerging Asia/Pacific

Note: Managed Services and Cloud Infrastructure are Green

Each dot represents 5% growth

SIFY COVID-19 RESPONSE: BUSINESS SOLUTIONS FOR MARKET

CONNECT

COLLABORATE

SECURE

DESKTOP-AS-A

BCP SUPPORT

SERVICE

Provide the

Ensure the diversely

Ensure disparate

Working with

On-prem

requisite bandwidth

located staff can

staff entering the

customers to

data center

upgrade at DC/DR

collaborate using

Corporate Network

enable staff to WFH

customers hugely

to cater to large no

tools like WebEx,

are provided secure

in a secured

impacted and few

of (WFH)Work

Microsoft Teams

access using VPN or

environment using

of them requested

from Home users

etc.

Enterprise

Desktop-as-a-

immediate Cloud

accessing the DC.

Application Access.

Service on Cloud by

Provisioning support

implementing

to enable

Hyperscale VDI.

uninterrupted

services.

SIFY SERVICES ALIGNMENT : FULL SPECTRUM OF CLOUD PLAY

CLOUD ENABLING

CLOUD INSPIRED

CLOUD PURE

Cloud DC

Sify CloudInfinit

AWS Cloud services

Hyper reach/Hyper scale

Hosted SAP/S4HANA Cloud

Azure Cloud services

transport

Managed wireless network

Oracle Cloud services

Oracle FastConnect | ExpressRoute |

DirectConnect | Partner Interconnect

UC on Cloud

Multi Cloud Management

Software Defined Network

platform

services

Multi Cloud Managed services

Cloud build

Private | Hyperconverged | Enterprise

  • Security services for cloud
  • Migration and Implementation services

CLOUD ENHANCED

  • Digital SCM (ForumNXT, SFFNxt)
  • Digital Learning (Livewire LMS)
  • Digital Assessment (iTest)
  • Digital trust (Safescrypt)
  • Digital Innovation (App modernization, Analytics, AI/ML, DevOps)
  • Enterprise Mobility
  • Industrysolution-as-a-service

Aligned to our Customer's Cloud Transformation Pursuit

12

OFFERED OFF THE COMPLETE ICT ECOSYSTEM

TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION SERVICES

APPLICATIONS INTEGRATION SERVICES

CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES

NETWORK SERVICES

DATA CENTER SERVICES

India's widest MPLS and

Partner network

The DC fabric offering the most Interconnects to the Cloud from India

THE PROOF :OUR FINANCIALS

FINANCIAL METRICS for last 5 years - IN $ MNin constant currency

1 USD @ INR 75.39

Revenue

EBITDA

325

60

275

50

225

40

175

274

286

304

30

54

245

125

199

41

38

33

34

75

20

25

10

FY 15-16

FY 16-17

FY 17-18

FY 18-19

FY 19-20*

FY 15-16

FY 16-17

FY 17-18

FY 18-19

FY 19-20*

PAT

Capital Expenditure

20

60

15

45

10

30

53

58

14

5

12

15

9

9

21

22

24

6

-

-

FY 15-16

FY 16-17

FY 17-18

FY 18-19

FY 19-20*

FY 15-16

FY 16-17

FY 17-18

FY 18-19

FY 19-20*

15

Income Tax Expense for the FY 19-20 is $5 Mn (previous FYs Nil)

* FY 2019-20 - Figures are Unaudited

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OVER LAST 5 YEARS - IN $ MN IN

CONSTANT CURRENCY 1 USD @ INR 75.39

INCOME STATEMENT

BALANCE SHEET

Details

15-16

16-17

17-18

18-19

19-20*

Revenue

199

245

274

286

304

COGS

(121)

(158)

(178)

(180)

(191)

SG&A

(46)

(53)

(58)

(65)

(59)

EBITDA

32

34

38

41

54

Depreciation

(21)

(23)

(23)

(20)

(30)

Net finance Expense

(6)

(4)

(5)

(9)

(11)

Other income

1

2

2

2

1

PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT)

6

9

12

14

14

Income Tax Expense #

-

-

-

-

(5)

PROFIT AFTER TAX (PAT)

6

9

12

14

9

  • Income Tax Expense for the FY19-20 is $5 Mn (previous FYs Nil) due set-off of carried losses till FY 2018-19

Cash flows

15-16

16-17

17-18

18-19

19-20

Operating activities

32

23

28

19

67

Investing activities

(21)

(21)

(24)

(53)

(57)

Financing activities

(8)

(3)

(14)

41

0

Cash and cash

23

25

30

30

35

equivalents at the

year end

16

* FY 2019-20 - Figures are Unaudited

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 75.39

180

168

160

154

142

135

136

140

127

132

132

120

110

100

80

73

60

40

20

-

2015-162016-17

2017-182018-192019-20*

Network Centric Services

Data Center centric IT Services

17

* FY 2019-20 - Figures are Unaudited

RIGHT PLACE : INDIA

DIGITAL INDIA: WHAT'S HAPPENING?

Investments in Indian IT digital platforms Facebook, Silver Lakes and Vistas PE invest

total of $8 Bilin Reliance Jio

Internet penetration

  • 40M per yearincrease in active internet subscribers

Healthy Start Up ecosystem

>27K startups. $11 Bil raised in FY 2019-20

Rural Digital penetration

The internet user base in India has exceeded 500 million mark. Annual growth of 18%,

Expanding the Digital Economy

Jan 2020, Amazon India announced US$ 1 billion to build SMB ecosystem

ADVANTAGE INDIA

1,000 foreign firms production in India, actively pursue plan 'Exit China' mantra

CHINA

VENEZUELA

SAUDI ARABIA

IRAQ

Japan has earmarked $2.2 billion to enable its companies to shift production from China.

India-which has a domestic market of $120 billion-has announced a Rs 40,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector.

FINANCIAL TIMES

US looks to step up economic action against China

The Japanese Government is paying Japanese companies $2.2 Bil to shutter their manufacturing plants in China.

ANI

US mulls retaliatory action against China for poor handling of coronavirus

Thank you

Disclaimer

Sify Technologies Limited published this content on 10 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:23:13 UTC
