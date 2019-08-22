Log in
Sify partners ZSAH to extend consulting practice across Europe

08/22/2019

Santa Clara, California, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered at Chennai, India, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning domestic and international Telecom Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications, Managed services and Systems integration, is bringing its services to Europe in partnership with ZSAH Managed Technology Services. 

The partnership introduces a broader consulting practice from both organizations for the UK market. 

Mark Ryder, MD, Sify Europe said, “We are excited about this new partner engagement since it combines Sify’s SAP Gold partnership and experience with AWS with ZSAH’s UK and European Private Cloud infrastructure and innovation. Multiple businesses in the UK are struggling to plan and migrate SAP ERP to S4 Hana. This new partnership allows the adoption of SAP S4 Hana on AWS to be done in the UK at a much faster pace, to extremely high standards and at a much lower cost than traditional UK based practices. Furthermore, the unification of resources brings unrivalled experience in migrating many other types of database migrations from on-premise to public cloud.”

Amir Hashmi, Founding Director, ZSAH Ltd added, “We are excited to bring our current and prospective clients new services via our partnership with Sify Technologies, where we will combine Sify’s SAP Gold standard expertise with our UK-centric knowledge, secure infrastructure, and consulting practice. This combined services bouquet will be the right fit to close the skills gap in the SAP ERP to S4 Hana space. More so, with the latent technical knowledge within our businesses, ZSAH and Sify can migrate multiple other databases at scale and can provide professional services over a vast set of network, infrastructure and application technologies.”

About Sify Technologies:
Sify is the largest ICT service provider, system integrator and all-in-one network solutions company on the Indian subcontinent. We’ve also expanded to the United States, with headquarters in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley.

Over 10000 businesses have become Sify customers. We also partner with other major network operators to deliver global network solutions. Our customers can access Sify services via India’s largest MPLS network. Among the very few Enterprise class players in India, Sify, today has presence in more than 1600 cities in India and in North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, Sify Technologies, and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2019, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC. 


About ZSAH
Established in 2002, ZSAH are a London based, UK centric technology house that provide managed cloud, software engineering, and professional services. With infrastructure headquartered in Telehouse Canary Wharf, ZSAH operate from the best data center’s in the UK, Europe, USA, and Singapore which allows ZSAH to service multiple FTSE 100 firms across energy, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and other spaces. 

Based in London, UK ZSAH’ s teams consist of smart, driven, responsive and security-minded people who deliver a personal, dedicated service. Together with its robust, reliable infrastructure, ZSAH’ s people can support, develop and manage UK business enterprise’s technology needs leaving each business to do what it does best.

This combination of personal service, experience, and strong architecture is rare, and having it yields potent capabilities, maintained and developed for UK business enterprises.

With the kind of partners, experience and ethics that characterize ZSAH, ZSAH enjoy exceptionally high loyalty, satisfaction and retention rates from its customers.

To understand how this partnership can benefit your Enterprise, reach us here 

For further information, please contact:

Praveen Krishna
Sify Technologies Limited
+91 44 22540777 (ext.2055)
praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com

Shiwei Yin
Grayling Investor Relations
+1-646-284-9474
Shiwei.Yin@grayling.com

Nikhila Kesavan
20:20 Media
+91 9840124036
nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
