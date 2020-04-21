Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SIG Combibloc Group AG    SIGN   CH0435377954

SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG

(SIGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG wins major contract in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Agreement
SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG wins major contract in Germany

21-Apr-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIA RELEASE

21 April 2020
SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

SIG wins major contract in Germany


SIG has been chosen by Hochwald, one of the largest German dairy cooperatives, as its preferred partner for a new dairy production site.

Hochwald's project includes the construction of a new plant with capacity to process more than 800 million litres of milk per annum. Milk will be processed and sold as UHT milk, cream, condensed milk and flavoured milk for the European market and for export to China, the Middle East and Africa, starting in 2022.

SIG will supply 15 new aseptic filling machines for the new plant, which will be based in Mechernich, Germany. SIG's flexible filling technology will enable Hochwald to offer a variety of aseptic packaging solutions in five different carton formats, with a wide range of volumes, closures and straw solutions.

Thorsten Oberschmidt, COO at Hochwald, commented: "Our close cooperation with SIG will make a significant contribution to our major European greenfield UHT project, providing the most flexible and innovative packaging solutions of their kind. In a competitive market environment, efficiency and flexibility in our production is as crucial as it's ever been."

Martin Herrenbrück, President & General Manager Europe at SIG, commented: "We are honoured to be selected as a preferred supplier by one of the leading dairies in Europe. Our strong partnership with Hochwald started back in 1994 and to this day we continue to adapt and change together, creating a benchmark for the optimised filling of UHT milk."

Investor contact:

Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland
jennifer.gough@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

 

About SIG
SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers.

Founded 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2019, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated ?1.8 billion in revenue. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.


Additional features:


Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PKPNHQVOAS
Document title: SIG_Hochwald_20200421
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: SIG Combibloc Group AG
Laufengasse 18
8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 674 61 11
Fax: +41 52 674 65 56
E-mail: info@sig.biz
Internet: www.sig.biz
ISIN: CH0435377954
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1025075

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1025075  21-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025075&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG
01:05aSIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG : SIG wins major contract in Germany
EQ
04/07SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG : SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of th..
EQ
03/05SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG : Sale of shares by Onex
EQ
03/05SIG COMBIBLOC : Onex Partners Announces Secondary Sale of SIG Combibloc
AQ
02/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job..
02/25SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG : Strong revenue growth and cash generation
EQ
02/25SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG : Slide show results
CO
02/25SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG : Annual results
CO
02/20SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP : annual earnings release
2019SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 884 M
EBIT 2020 313 M
Net income 2020 120 M
Debt 2020 1 256 M
Yield 2020 2,56%
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,27x
EV / Sales2021 3,09x
Capitalization 4 914 M
Chart SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SIG Combibloc Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,20  €
Last Close Price 15,35  €
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Stangl Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Vicente Umbach Chairman
Samuel Sigrist Chief Financial Officer
Mariel Hoch Director
Wah-Hui Chu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG4.53%5 350
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-33.16%12 531
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-23.10%8 533
MONDI PLC-24.32%8 127
WESTROCK COMPANY-30.88%7 932
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP-23.93%6 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group