SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG wins major contract in Germany

MEDIA RELEASE
21 April 2020
SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")
SIG wins major contract in Germany
SIG has been chosen by Hochwald, one of the largest German dairy cooperatives, as its preferred partner for a new dairy production site.
Hochwald's project includes the construction of a new plant with capacity to process more than 800 million litres of milk per annum. Milk will be processed and sold as UHT milk, cream, condensed milk and flavoured milk for the European market and for export to China, the Middle East and Africa, starting in 2022.
SIG will supply 15 new aseptic filling machines for the new plant, which will be based in Mechernich, Germany. SIG's flexible filling technology will enable Hochwald to offer a variety of aseptic packaging solutions in five different carton formats, with a wide range of volumes, closures and straw solutions.
Thorsten Oberschmidt, COO at Hochwald, commented: "Our close cooperation with SIG will make a significant contribution to our major European greenfield UHT project, providing the most flexible and innovative packaging solutions of their kind. In a competitive market environment, efficiency and flexibility in our production is as crucial as it's ever been."
Martin Herrenbrück, President & General Manager Europe at SIG, commented: "We are honoured to be selected as a preferred supplier by one of the leading dairies in Europe. Our strong partnership with Hochwald started back in 1994 and to this day we continue to adapt and change together, creating a benchmark for the optimised filling of UHT milk."
