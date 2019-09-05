Log in
SIG Combibloc Group AG: Sale of shares by Onex

09/05/2019 | 01:00am EDT

EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SIG Combibloc Group AG: Sale of shares by Onex

05.09.2019 / 06:58

MEDIA RELEASE

5 September 2019
SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG")

Sale of shares by Onex

SIG today announced that Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and its affiliates (the "Onex Group") have sold 30 million shares (representing approximately 9.4% of SIG's share capital) to a number of institutional investors following an accelerated bookbuilding process. After settlement of the transaction, which is expected to close on 9 September 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, the Onex Group participation in SIG will be 41.6% and the free float in SIG shares will increase to 56.8%.

 

Investor contact:

Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland
jennifer.gough@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG
SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers.

Founded 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2018, SIG produced more than 35 billion carton packs and generated EUR1.7 billion in revenue. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FDBPTJJXTB
Document title: Sale of shres by Onex Sept 5, 2019

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: SIG Combibloc Group AG
Laufengasse 18
8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 674 61 11
Fax: +41 52 674 65 56
E-mail: info@sig.biz
Internet: www.sig.biz
ISIN: CH0435377954
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 868795

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

868795  05.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=868795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
