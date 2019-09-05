EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Sale of shares by Onex



05.09.2019 / 06:58



MEDIA RELEASE 5 September 2019

SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG") Sale of shares by Onex SIG today announced that Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and its affiliates (the "Onex Group") have sold 30 million shares (representing approximately 9.4% of SIG's share capital) to a number of institutional investors following an accelerated bookbuilding process. After settlement of the transaction, which is expected to close on 9 September 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, the Onex Group participation in SIG will be 41.6% and the free float in SIG shares will increase to 56.8%. Investor contact: Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508

Director Investor Relations

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland

jennifer.gough@sig.biz Media contact: Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency About SIG

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers.



Founded 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2018, SIG produced more than 35 billion carton packs and generated EUR1.7 billion in revenue. For more information, visit www.sig.biz . Additional features:



