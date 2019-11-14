EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Sale of shares by Onex

14.11.2019 / 07:00



MEDIA RELEASE

14 November 2019

SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG")

Sale of shares by Onex

SIG today announced that Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and its affiliates (the "Onex Group") have sold 31.4 million shares (representing approximately 9.8% of SIG's share capital) to a number of institutional investors, following an accelerated bookbuilding process. After settlement of the transaction, which is expected to close on 18 November 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, the Onex Group participation in SIG will be 31.8% and the free float in SIG shares will increase to 67.1%.

In conjunction with the Onex sale, members of the SIG Group Executive Board have participated in the transaction by exercising their tag-along rights relating to their pre-IPO co-investment with Onex in the amount of 3.7% of the offer size. Following these transactions, members of the Group Executive Board indirectly hold 0.6% of the share capital.

