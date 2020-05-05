SIG Combibloc Group AG: Strong revenue growth and cash generation

MEDIA RELEASE
5 May 2020
SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")
Strong revenue growth and cash generation
First quarter 2020 highlights
- Core revenue up 8.4% at constant currency; up 8.3% as reported
- Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.3% (Q1 2019: 23.6%): underlying improvement more than offset by negative currency impact
- Adjusted net income ?12.9 million (Q1 2019: ?29.1 million)
- Free cash flow significantly higher
- Full year guidance maintained at present in an uncertain environment
Key performance indicators:1 First quarter 2020
|
|
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2020
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2019
|Change
|
(In ? million or %)
|
|Reported
currency
|Constant
currency
|Core revenue
|
|389.6
|359.7
|8.3%
|8.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|83.7
|85.9
|(2.6%)
|
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|21.3%
|23.6%
|
|
|Adjusted net income
|
|12.9
|29.1
|
|
|Free cash flow
|
|16.2
|(25.6)
|
|
Reported measures: First quarter 2020
|
|
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2020
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2019
|Change
|
(In ? million or %)
|
|Reported
currency
|Constant
currency
|Total revenue
|
|392.9
|363.7
|8.0%
|8.2%
|EBITDA
|
|67.2
|88.3
|(23.9%)
|
|Net income
|
|(25.5)
|4.7
|
|
Rolf Stangl, CEO of SIG Combibloc, said: "Like all companies, we have faced unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 crisis. The health and safety of all employees has been - as ever - our priority throughout this period. We implemented a pandemic preparedness plan early on to protect our employees and prevent infections, with a coordinated network of global and regional task forces. Rigorous precautionary measures included enhanced hygiene standards, social distancing, strict travel restrictions and a ban on visitors at our sites. To ensure supply continuity, we built up safety inventories at all levels, from raw materials through to finished goods. As a result of the measures taken, all our factories continued production in the quarter without interruption. This enabled us to continue supporting our customers in delivering essential food and beverages to consumers. I should like to express my gratitude to all our employees - and particularly those working in our production plants - who have made this possible. "
Revenue by region: First quarter 2020
|
|
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2020
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2019
|Change
|
(In ? million or %)
|
|Reported currency
|Constant currency
|EMEA
|
|180.9
|175.2
|3.3%
|3.1%
|APAC
|
|136.8
|126.9
|7.8%
|6.2%
|Americas
|
|68.1
|53.4
|27.4%
|34.2%
|Group Functions
|
|3.8
|4.2
|
|
|Core revenue from transactions with external customers
|389.6
|359.7
|8.3%
|8.4%
|Revenue from sales of folding box board
|
|3.3
|4.0
|
|
|Total revenue
|
|392.9
|363.7
|8.0%
|8.2%
All regions contributed to growth in the first quarter. In EMEA, core revenue growth at constant currency of 3.1% reflected the ongoing benefit of new customer wins and filler placements in Europe. March saw an increase in orders as our customers responded to hoarding by consumers. In addition, Covid-19 lockdowns in European countries have resulted in higher at-home consumption.
In APAC, sales in China were stable compared with a very strong Q1 2019. The prohibition on movement during the Chinese New Year resulted in a significant loss of the traditional gifting business. However, many customers stocked up during the quarter in view of uncertainties around future measures against the spread of Covid-19. In South East Asia sales were affected by reduced economic activity in markets where lockdowns occurred. In addition, some customers entered the year with relatively high stocks. Growth in the APAC region was augmented by the consolidation of Visy Cartons, acquired in November 2019.
The Americas registered a strong performance with a continuation of the positive trends from last year, including buoyant sales to dairy customers in Mexico and the deployment and ramping up of new fillers in Brazil.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA was slightly lower at ?83.7 million reflecting the impact of the depreciation of key currencies, notably the Brazilian Real and the Thai Baht, against the Euro. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.3% (Q1 2019: 23.6%). Excluding the impact of currency, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.2%, reflecting a strong top line contribution and lower raw material costs. The first quarter has historically been the smallest quarter in terms of adjusted EBITDA and margin.
EBITDA was ?67.2 million compared with ?88.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease includes an unrealised loss on commodity derivatives which is not included in adjusted EBITDA.
Net income and adjusted net income
Adjusted net income was ?12.9 million compared with ?29.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decline reflects the impact of currencies on EBITDA and on intra-group financing costs.
Net income moved from a profit of ?4.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 to a loss of ?25.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Dividend
A dividend of CHF 0.38 per share was paid out of capital contribution reserves on 16 April 2020, equating to a total distribution of ?115 million.
Free cash flow
|(In ? million)
|
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2020
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2019
|Net cash from operating activities
|
|73.2
|21.2
|Dividends received from joint ventures
|
|2.5
|2.1
|Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets
|
|(56.7)
|(47.0)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|
|(2.8)
|(1.9)
|Free cash flow
|
|16.2
|(25.6)
Free cash flow has historically been negative in the first quarter due to the seasonality of the business which is weighted towards the second half of the year. In the first quarter of 2020, free cash flow was positive at ?16.2 million due to a significant improvement in net working capital, which more than offset an increase in net capex due to the construction of a new plant in China to serve the Asia Pacific region.
Net debt and leverage
1
|(In ? million)
|
|As of
|As of
|
|31 March
|31 Dec.
|
|2020
|2019
|Gross total debt
|
|1,612
|1,614
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|263
|261
|Net total debt
|
|1,349
|1,353
|Total net leverage ratio(last twelve months) 1
|
|2.8x
|2.8x
Net total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA
Full year outlook
At present it is not possible to reliably predict the effects of the Covid 19 crisis or currency movements for the remainder of the year. However, the Company remains confident in its ability to grow and to generate substantial free cash flow. Following a very strong first quarter, the second quarter is likely to be weak. This is primarily due to the consumption of stocks in Asia and to continuing lockdowns in many countries affecting on the go consumption. However, on the assumption that consumption will revert to more normal levels in the second half of the year, the Company regards its full year guidance of constant currency growth at the lower end of a 6 to 8% range as achievable. Assuming more normal consumption in the second half and subject to currency movements, guidance of an adjusted EBITDA margin at the lower end of the 27-28% range is also maintained.
The following table reconciles profit or loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.
|(In ? million)
|
|
|
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2020
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2019
|Profit / (loss) for the period
|
|
|
|(25.5)
|4.7
|Net finance expense
|
|
|
|19.7
|9.0
|Income tax expense
|
|
|
|1.9
|3.7
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|71.1
|70.9
|EBITDA
|
|67.2
|88.3
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|Replacement of share of profit or loss of joint ventures with
cash dividends received from joint ventures
|
|(0.9)
|1.1
|Restructuring costs, net of reversals
|
|
|
|0.3
|0.9
|Unrealised (gain) / loss on derivatives
|
|
|
|15.3
|(5.2)
|Transaction- and acquisition-related costs
|
|
|
|0.8
|0.7
|Other
|
|
|
|1.0
|0.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|83.7
|85.9
The table below is a summary of the reconciliation of profit or loss for the period to adjusted net income.
|(In ? million)
|
|
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2020
|Three
months
ended
31 March
2019
|Profit / (loss) for the period
|
|
|
|(25.5)
|4.7
|Non-cash foreign exchange impact of non-functional currency loans
and realised foreign exchange impact due to refinancing
|
|-
|(3.6)
|Amortisation of transaction costs
|
|
|
|0.7
|0.7
|Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
|
|
|(1.0)
|1.4
|PPA depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|33.5
|35.2
|Adjustments to EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
|16.5
|(2.4)
|Tax effect on above items
|
|
|
|(11.3)
|(6.9)
|Adjusted net income
|
|
|
|12.9
|29.1
|
1 The adjustments made to EBITDA are detailed in the "EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA" table above.