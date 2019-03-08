Log in
03/08 04:06:38 am
133.5 GBp   +9.25%
03:24aSIG : FY profit rises as cost-cutting efforts pay off
RE
03/05SIG PLC : annual earnings release
01/08UK shares jump as retailers back in demand, hopes pinned on trade deal
RE
News 
SIG : FY profit rises as cost-cutting efforts pay off

SIG : FY profit rises as cost-cutting efforts pay off

03/08/2019 | 03:24am EST

(Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc on Friday posted a 25 percent rise in full-year profit, as a tight lid on costs and price increases on some of its products countered weak demand in construction markets in the UK, France and Germany.

Shares in the company rose more than 3 percent to 126 pence in early trading, with investors shrugging off SIG's forecast for lower like-for-like sales in the first half of the year.

The company supplies insulation, energy management and roofing products. It has reined in costs, cut jobs and sold non-core businesses to offset lagging revenue, which fell 1.2 percent in 2018.

The efforts paid off with underlying pretax profit, excluding property profits, rising 25.1 percent to 72.7 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31. Underlying gross margin rose 50 basis points.

Revenue fell to 2.68 billion pounds from 2.72 billion pounds.

SIG said it expects more layoffs in 2019, and added that it was reviewing options for its air handling unit, which provides services to improve air quality.

The company said that the UK construction market, weakened during 2018, had became increasingly challenging towards the end of the year with commercial construction demand dampened by macro-economic uncertainty, smaller rises in house prices and a slowdown in secondary housing market transactions.

The company also flagged a slowdown in construction markets across Mainland Europe in the second half of the year, particularly in France and Germany.

The comments contrasted the wider market. The IHS Markit PMI for Eurozone construction rose to 52.6 in February from 50.6 in January, reflecting upturns in commercial and infrastructure activity, and expansion in house building, driven by low interest rates and strong demand. Germany saw a particularly strong rise.

LafargeHolcim Ltd, the world's largest cement maker, on Thursday noted a "resilient" market for building materials, while France's Saint-Gobain still expects growth in Europe.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 729 M
EBIT 2018 91,1 M
Net income 2018 49,7 M
Debt 2018 178 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 15,19
P/E ratio 2019 12,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 723 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
