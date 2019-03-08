Log in
SIG PLC

(SHI)
SIG : UK building supplier SIG's profit jumps as cost-cutting pays off

0
03/08/2019

(Reuters) - British building materials supplier SIG's cost-saving efforts helped it post a 25 percent jump in full-year profit, lifting its share price by 11 percent on Friday, although it warned sales could continue to fall in 2019.

The company, which supplies insulation, energy management and roofing products, expects to layoff more staff this year due to sluggish construction markets in the UK, Germany and France.

It also said that it was considering options for its air handling unit, which provides services to improve air quality, and would speed up restructuring plans in France and Germany and at its UK exteriors business, which supplies roofs and windows.

Recent restructuring efforts offset weak revenues to drive a 25 percent rise in annual profit, as costs savings and price hikes across a range of products paid off.

However, the company forecast a decline in continuing like-for-like sales in the first half of 2019, sounding a cautious note compared to other companies in the sector.

LafargeHolcim Ltd, the world's largest cement maker, on Thursday said the market for building materials was resilient, while France's Saint-Gobain still expects growth in Europe.

An upturn in commercial and infrastructure activity and an expansion in house building, driven by low interest rates and strong demand, was reflected in a rise in IHS Markit's euro zone construction PMI to 52.6 in February, from 50.6 in January. Germany saw a particularly strong rise.

SIG said its revenues in Germany were partly hit by efforts to reduce exposure to low margin businesses. It has introduced a new pricing framework in Germany and is testing the same in France.

It said the UK construction market became increasingly challenging towards the end of 2018, with commercial construction demand dampened by macro-economic uncertainty, smaller house price rises and a slowdown in sales.

SELF-HELP

Shares in the FTSE 250 company rose as much as 11 percent before paring gains to stand 8.5 percent higher at 1140 GMT

"Self-help work done in 2018 will carry into 2019, giving management confidence that the group can make significant progress in 2019, in spite of market headwinds," Liberum analysts said in a note.

They said the stock was undervalued and have a "buy" rating with a price target of 157 pence, compared with a analyst median of 128 pence.

Davy analysts, who are "neutral" on the stock, said they expect a sizeable improvement in SIG's trading profits in 2019 to 104 million pounds, from the current 90.6 million pounds.

Underlying pretax profit, excluding property profits, rose to 72.7 million pounds, for the year ended Dec. 31, from 58.1 million pounds. Gross margin rose 50 basis points.

Revenue fell 1.2 percent to 2.68 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr and Kirsten Donovan)

By Arathy S Nair and Tanishaa Nadkar

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 729 M
EBIT 2018 91,1 M
Net income 2018 49,7 M
Debt 2018 178 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 15,19
P/E ratio 2019 12,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 723 M
Chart SIG PLC
Duration : Period :
SIG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meinie Oldersma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew James Allner Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Horn Director-Group Operations
Nicholas William Maddock Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ed Hutt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIG PLC11.29%947
FERGUSON PLC5.16%16 326
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.10.28%2 394
CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD4.82%279
CHIN HIN GROUP BHD--.--%109
ENGTEX GROUP BERHAD--.--%85
