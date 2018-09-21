Log in
SIG plc    SHI   GB0008025412

SIG PLC (SHI)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/21 04:13:15 pm
123.6 GBp   +2.06%
SIG : first-half profit hit by project delays in winter

09/21/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

(Reuters) - Construction materials supplier SIG Plc on Friday reported a 21.8 percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax profit as builders delayed projects because of Britain's long, icy winter.

SIG, which operates across the UK, Ireland and Europe, said underlying pre-tax profit fell to 26.9 million pounds in the six months ended June 30, from 34.4 million pounds, a year ago.

"The first half did not provide the trading backdrop we wanted, with significant challenges in the UK market as a result of the poor weather in the early months of the year and continuing macro uncertainty," Chief Executive Officer Meinie Oldersma said.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 1.36 billion pounds in the first half from a year earlier.

SIG, which supplies insulation and roofing products, said underlying operating profit from the UK and Ireland fell to 14.2 million pounds from 637.8 million pounds a year earlier.

"The first-half results were both disappointing and encouraging. The UK result, in part caused by the poor weather but also weak underlying market conditions, left group PBT (profit before tax) down 7% on an underlying basis. European activity was much better," Peel Hunt analysts said.

SIG maintained its full-year expectations, amid ongoing challenges in the UK construction sector as growth in British construction activity slowed in August after reaching a two-year high the month before.

(This version of the story corrects year-ago figure to 23.7 million pounds in paragraph five).

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 818 M
EBIT 2018 96,3 M
Net income 2018 46,3 M
Debt 2018 168 M
Yield 2018 3,26%
P/E ratio 2018 15,19
P/E ratio 2019 12,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 716 M
Chart SIG PLC
Duration : Period :
SIG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,64  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meinie Oldersma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew James Allner Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Horn Director-Group Operations
Nicholas William Maddock Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ed Hutt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIG PLC-31.27%950
FERGUSON PLC20.90%19 633
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-36.73%2 718
CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD-24.15%336
SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LTD-7.87%156
ENGTEX GROUP BERHAD--.--%105
