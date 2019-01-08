Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SIG plc    SHI   GB0008025412

SIG PLC (SHI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 11:35:24 am
116.6 GBp   +1.30%
2018SIG : first-half profit hit by project delays in winter
RE
2018SIG PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018SIG PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SIG : reports lower 2018 revenue on sluggish construction markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:45am EST

(Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc on Tuesday reported a 1.4 percent fall in group revenue from continuing operations for the year, hit by a slowdown in construction markets in UK, France and Germany.

The company — which supplies insulation, energy management and roofing products — said group like-for-like revenue fell 2.3 percent and expects to report an adjusted pretax profit of about 75 million pounds ($95.75 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

SIG, which mainly operates in UK, France and Germany, has been grappling with a slowdown in its home market where people and businesses alike are jittery about making investments ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union.

"The UK construction environment became increasingly challenging in the second half of 2018," the company said.

SIG warned on Tuesday that commercial construction demand in Britain was dampened by macro-economic uncertainty and falling house prices.

The FTSE mid-cap firm also said construction markets across mainland Europe slowed in the second half, particularly in France and Germany.

Like-for-like revenue from mainland Europe, which accounts for a lion's share of the total, fell 0.7 percent in 2018. UK and Ireland growth slowed by 5.7 percent.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado, Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIG PLC
02:45aSIG : reports lower 2018 revenue on sluggish construction markets
RE
2018SIG PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SIG : first-half profit hit by project delays in winter
RE
2018SIG PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018CARILLION : EY takes over as SIG auditor as regulator investigates Deloitte
RE
2018CARILLION : British regulator investigates KPMG's Conviviality audit
RE
2018SIG : UK accounts watchdog probes Deloitte's audit of SIG's 2015, 2016 statement..
RE
2018SIG : UK accounts watchdog probes Deloitte's audit of SIG's 2015, 2016 statement..
RE
2018SIG PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SAFESTYLE UK : chairman resigns a month after assuming the role
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 774 M
EBIT 2018 92,8 M
Net income 2018 51,0 M
Debt 2018 168 M
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 14,08
P/E ratio 2019 11,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 690 M
Chart SIG PLC
Duration : Period :
SIG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,46  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meinie Oldersma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew James Allner Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Horn Director-Group Operations
Nicholas William Maddock Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ed Hutt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIG PLC6.19%881
FERGUSON PLC0.66%14 994
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.7.44%2 323
CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD4.17%274
CHIN HIN GROUP BHD--.--%97
ENGTEX GROUP BERHAD--.--%88
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.