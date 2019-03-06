Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SIGA Technologies, Inc.    SIGA

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SIGA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405] Acc-no: 0001010086-19-000007 (34 Act) Size: 8 MB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 06:27am EST

Mailing Address 27 EAST 62ND STREETNEW YORK NY 10065

Business Address 27 EAST 62ND STREETNEW YORK NY 10065 212-672-9100

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC (Filer) : 0001010086 (see all company filings)

: 133864870 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-38436 | Film No.: 19660200
: 2834 Pharmaceutical Preparations
Assistant Director 1

Disclaimer

SIGA Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 11:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:27aANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0001010086-19-000007 (34 Act) Size: 8 MB
PU
06:04aSIGA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/21SIGA to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on..
GL
2018SIGA TECHNOLOGIES : SIGA) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares
AQ
2018SIGA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2018SIGA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Priority Review Voucher Transaction Totaling $80 M..
AQ
2018Lilly buys Siga's Priority Review voucher gained via smallpox approval
AQ
2018SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion o..
AQ
2018SIGA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Priority Review Voucher Transaction Totaling $80 M..
AQ
2018SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
More news
Chart SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SIGA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Louis Gomez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Luckshire Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Dennis E. Hruby Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Paul G. Savas Independent Director
Thomas E. Constance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.49%0
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.80%27 987
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 807
LONZA GROUP15.70%21 823
INCYTE CORPORATION34.35%18 203
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.99%11 540
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.