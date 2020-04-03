Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SIGA Technologies, Inc.    SIGA

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SIGA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIGA Technologies : Says Canadian Department of National Defence Awards Oral TPOXX Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 10:57am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

SIGA Technologies Inc. said the Canadian Department of National Defence awarded a contract to Meridian Medical Technologies Inc., part of Pfizer, for Oral TPOXX.

SIGA is in a promotion agreement with Meridian. Meridian promotes the sale of oral TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox in international markets, except the U.S. and South Korea. SIGA owns all rights to the product.

SIGA shares were up 6.3% to $5.07.

CDND will purchase up to 15,325 courses of oral TPOXX, or tecovirimat, over four years for a total value of $14.3 million, with an initial purchase of 2,500 courses for $2.3 million.

SIGA said it expects delivery of up to an additional 12,825 courses under the Canadian contract after regulatory approval in Canada. SIGA previously received a contract from the CDND to fund this regulatory submission.

The company said it targeting a Canadian regulatory filing in the second half of 2020, with regulatory approval in 2021. This contract represents the first international order for TPOXX, the company said.

The U.S. FDA in 2018 approved oral TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox to mitigate the impact of a potential outbreak or bioterror attack.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER, INC. 1.83% 33.59 Delayed Quote.-16.11%
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.77% 4.95 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:57aSIGA TECHNOLOGIES : Says Canadian Department of National Defence Awards Oral TPO..
DJ
10:15aSIGA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Award of First International Contract for Oral TPO..
AQ
03/10SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
AQ
03/06SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05SIGA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/05SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve..
AQ
03/05SIGA Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for  Fiscal Year 2019
GL
03/02SIGA Announces Collaboration with Turnstone Biologics
GL
02/25SIGA TECHNOLOGIES : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
02/20SIGA TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Business Update Call on March 5, 2020 after Release ..
AQ
More news
Chart SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SIGA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Louis Gomez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric A. Rose Chairman
Daniel J. Luckshire Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Dennis E. Hruby Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Paul G. Savas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.61%388
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.70%345 705
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.77%277 060
MERCK & CO., INC-15.48%195 141
NOVARTIS-12.10%187 703
PFIZER, INC.-16.11%181 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group