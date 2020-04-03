SIGA Technologies : Says Canadian Department of National Defence Awards Oral TPOXX Contract

By Michael Dabaie

SIGA Technologies Inc. said the Canadian Department of National Defence awarded a contract to Meridian Medical Technologies Inc., part of Pfizer, for Oral TPOXX.

SIGA is in a promotion agreement with Meridian. Meridian promotes the sale of oral TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox in international markets, except the U.S. and South Korea. SIGA owns all rights to the product.

SIGA shares were up 6.3% to $5.07.

CDND will purchase up to 15,325 courses of oral TPOXX, or tecovirimat, over four years for a total value of $14.3 million, with an initial purchase of 2,500 courses for $2.3 million.

SIGA said it expects delivery of up to an additional 12,825 courses under the Canadian contract after regulatory approval in Canada. SIGA previously received a contract from the CDND to fund this regulatory submission.

The company said it targeting a Canadian regulatory filing in the second half of 2020, with regulatory approval in 2021. This contract represents the first international order for TPOXX, the company said.

The U.S. FDA in 2018 approved oral TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox to mitigate the impact of a potential outbreak or bioterror attack.

