SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SIGA Technologies to Host Business Update Webcast on September 27, 2018

09/17/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 4:30 P.M. ET on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

A live webcast will be available on the Company's website, www.SIGA.com, under the 'Events & Presentations' tab in the Investor Relations section. Participants may also call (877) 407-6184 (United States/Canada) or (201) 389-0877 (International) and request the SIGA Technologies call or provide confirmation code 13683284.

The webcast will also be available on the company’s Investor Relations website following the live webcast.

ABOUT SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and TPOXX®

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX®, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246®, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug of which 2 million oral courses have been delivered to the Strategic National Stockpile under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of smallpox on July 13, 2018. For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com.

About Smallpox1

Smallpox is a contagious, disfiguring and often deadly disease that has affected humans for thousands of years. Naturally-occurring smallpox was eradicated worldwide by 1980, the result of an unprecedented global immunization campaign. Samples of smallpox virus have been kept for research purposes. This has led to concerns that smallpox could someday be used as a biological warfare agent. A vaccine can prevent smallpox, but the risk of the vaccine's side effects is too high to justify routine vaccination for people at low risk of exposure to the smallpox virus.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. More detailed information about SIGA and risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, including the forward-looking statements in this press release, is set forth in SIGA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SIGA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and in other documents that SIGA has filed with the SEC. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Interested parties may also obtain those documents free of charge from SIGA. Forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made, and except for our ongoing obligations under the United States of America federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors
David Carey
212-867-1768
dcarey@lazarpartners.com

Media
Stephanie Seiler
206-713-0124
sseiler@lazarpartners.com

1http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/smallpox/basics/definition/con-20022769

SIGA Technologies Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
