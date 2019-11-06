MDR: MedAdvisor signs 2 year Agreement with Sigma

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
7 November 2019
MedAdvisor signs 2-year agreement with Sigma (ASX:SIG) for over 600
pharmacies across six banner groups
Key Highlights:
-
Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) ("Sigma") which owns the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores (DDS), Guardian, PharmaSave, Chemist King and WholeLife pharmacy brands, has signed a 2-year Sigma- wide group agreement with MedAdvisor
-
Sigma will support the use of branded versions of MedAdvisor by their 600+ pharmacy member network, further driving consumer loyalty to Sigma pharmacy brands
-
Following the success of existing white labelled MedAdvisor mobile apps enjoyed by DDS, PharmaSave and Chemist King, this agreement will add new branded version apps for Amcal, Guardian and WholeLife pharmacies
-
Potential for MedAdvisor to add around 200 Sigma group pharmacies not currently subscribed
-
Under the agreement, total revenue contribution from the Sigma network of brands will increase and is expected to exceed $1 million per year
-
MedAdvisor now has long term contracts with three of the four major pharmacy groups being the Sigma network of brands, TerryWhite Chemmart and Chemist Warehouse
MedAdvisor Limited, the Company (ASX:MDR), Australia's leading digital medication management company, is pleased to announce a new 2-year agreement with pharmacy retail group, Sigma Healthcare ("Sigma"). Sigma has a network of over 600 retail pharmacy franchise partners including Amcal, DDS, Guardian, PharmaSave, WholeLife and Chemist King pharmacy brands.
While MedAdvisor is already the partner of choice for over 400 Sigma pharmacy franchise partners today, the new agreement will create the opportunity to add approximately 200 incremental pharmacies into MedAdvisor's network. Additionally, under the agreement, MedAdvisor will provide custom branded versions of its mobile application for promotion and use by a number of Sigma brands.
The total revenue contribution from the Sigma network of brands under this agreement will increase and is expected to exceed $1 million per year. The agreement has a two-year term with a one-year extension option and there are no conditions precedent. All material terms have been disclosed.
MedAdvisor is the leading medication management application in Australia and by maintaining an agnostic position in the market, has successfully formalised long term agreements with TerryWhite Chemmart, Chemist Warehouse and Sigma franchise partners, three of the four leading pharmacy groups in Australia.
MedAdvisor is currently available in nearly 60% of all Australian community pharmacies collectively representing 12 million patients and over 70% of prescription volume in Australia.
Robert Read, CEO of MedAdvisor commented: "MedAdvisor has continued to innovate our products for the Australian market. We have maintained our agnostic positioning and more leading pharmacies choose MedAdvisor as we continue to build innovative improvements in efficiency and workflow for pharmacies, whilst building tighter connections with their patients. Sigma has been a long-term shareholder and supporter of the business and we are really pleased to formally document this agreement to help them better support their pharmacies, particularly as the market shifts with ePrescribing."
Jeff Sells, Executive General Manager, Retail Pharmacy of Sigma Healthcare commented: "Sigma is committed to providing our pharmacy franchise partners with market leading solutions across the retail and digital technology space allowing them to maximise time with patients and build better businesses. MedAdvisor continues to innovate and lead the market in both the patient app experience and pharmacy medication management software. We are pleased to be able to partner with MedAdvisor to further support electronic prescription readiness as we transition to an ePrescribing environment."
|
|
---ENDS---
|
For more information:
|
|
Simon Glover, CFO
|
Jennifer Duraisingam
|
MedAdvisor
|
Corporate Communications Manager
|
Tel: +61 3 9095 3036
|
Tel: +61 3 9095 3036
|
corporate@medadvisor.com.au
|
jenniferd@medadvisor.com.au
About MedAdvisor
MedAdvisor is a world class medication management platform that empowers users to more simply manage their medication and improve adherence. MedAdvisor's highly automated and intuitive software system connects users to tools and education materials from their local/preferred pharmacy. In Australia, MedAdvisor has connected over one million users through nearly 60% of Australian pharmacies and a network of thousands of GPs. MedAdvisor has recently partnered with Adheris in the US, Zuellig Pharma in Asia and launched into the UK on track to become one of the largest players in the global digital adherence market. In 2018, was recognised in the AFR Fast 100.
About Sigma Healthcare
Sigma Healthcare is a leading Australian full line wholesale and distribution business to community and hospital pharmacy. We have one of the largest pharmacy networks in Australia, with over 1,200 branded and independent stores, including Amcal, Guardian, PharmaSave, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores and WholeLife. Sigma also has an expanding presence in the hospital pharmacy services industry and third party and fourth party logistics, providing daily services from our national distribution network. Sigma is committed to supporting pharmacists to be innovative, professional service providers in the community; to help shape the future of pharmacy care.
Disclaimer
Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 01:29:07 UTC