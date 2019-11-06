MDR: MedAdvisor signs 2 year Agreement with Sigma

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

7 November 2019

MedAdvisor signs 2-year agreement with Sigma (ASX:SIG) for over 600

pharmacies across six banner groups

Key Highlights:

Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) ("Sigma") which owns the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores (DDS), Guardian, PharmaSave, Chemist King and WholeLife pharmacy brands, has signed a 2-year Sigma- wide group agreement with MedAdvisor

2-year Sigma- wide group agreement with MedAdvisor Sigma will support the use of branded versions of MedAdvisor by their 600+ pharmacy member network, further driving consumer loyalty to Sigma pharmacy brands

Following the success of existing white labelled MedAdvisor mobile apps enjoyed by DDS, PharmaSave and Chemist King, this agreement will add new branded version apps for Amcal, Guardian and WholeLife pharmacies

Potential for MedAdvisor to add around 200 Sigma group pharmacies not currently subscribed

Under the agreement, total revenue contribution from the Sigma network of brands will increase and is expected to exceed $1 million per year

MedAdvisor now has long term contracts with three of the four major pharmacy groups being the Sigma network of brands, TerryWhite Chemmart and Chemist Warehouse

MedAdvisor Limited, the Company (ASX:MDR), Australia's leading digital medication management company, is pleased to announce a new 2-year agreement with pharmacy retail group, Sigma Healthcare ("Sigma"). Sigma has a network of over 600 retail pharmacy franchise partners including Amcal, DDS, Guardian, PharmaSave, WholeLife and Chemist King pharmacy brands.

While MedAdvisor is already the partner of choice for over 400 Sigma pharmacy franchise partners today, the new agreement will create the opportunity to add approximately 200 incremental pharmacies into MedAdvisor's network. Additionally, under the agreement, MedAdvisor will provide custom branded versions of its mobile application for promotion and use by a number of Sigma brands.

The total revenue contribution from the Sigma network of brands under this agreement will increase and is expected to exceed $1 million per year. The agreement has a two-year term with a one-year extension option and there are no conditions precedent. All material terms have been disclosed.

MedAdvisor is the leading medication management application in Australia and by maintaining an agnostic position in the market, has successfully formalised long term agreements with TerryWhite Chemmart, Chemist Warehouse and Sigma franchise partners, three of the four leading pharmacy groups in Australia.

MedAdvisor is currently available in nearly 60% of all Australian community pharmacies collectively representing 12 million patients and over 70% of prescription volume in Australia.