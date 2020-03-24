Sigma Healthcare : 2019/2020 Full Year Results Presentation 0 03/24/2020 | 07:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Important notice This presentation for Sigma Healthcare Limited and its subsidiaries (Sigma Group) is designed to provide: an overview of the financial and operational highlights for the Sigma Group for the 12-month period ended 31 January 2020; and

12-month period ended 31 January 2020; and a high level overview of aspects of the operations of the Sigma Group, including comments about Sigma's expectations of the outlook for FY2021 and future years, as at 25 March 2020. This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to operations of the Sigma Group that are based on management's own current expectations, estimates and projections about matters relevant to Sigma's future financial performance. Words such as "likely", "aims", "looking forward", "potential", "anticipates", "expects", "predicts", "plans", "targets", "believes" and "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. References in the presentation to assumptions, estimates and outcomes and forward-looking statements about assumptions, estimates and outcomes, which are based on internal business data and external sources, are uncertain given the nature of the industry, business risks, and other factors. Also, they may be affected by internal and external factors that may have a material effect on future business performance and results. No assurance or guarantee is, or should be taken to be, given in relation to the future business performance or results of the Sigma Group or the likelihood that the assumptions, estimates or outcomes will be achieved. While management has taken every effort to ensure the accuracy of the material in the presentation, the presentation is provided for information only. Sigma Healthcare Limited, its officers and management exclude and disclaim any liability in respect of anything done in reliance on the presentation. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based on information presently available to management and Sigma Healthcare Limited assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice and this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or otherwise engage in any investment activity. You should make your own enquiries and take your own advice in Australia (including financial and legal advice) before making an investment in the Company's shares or in making a decision to hold or sell your shares. Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 2 Mark Hooper CEO & Managing Director Overview Operational update Business Transformation and Investment Community Support Outlook 3 Overview Financial Performance OperationalBusiness Update Transformation Capital Management People and Culture FY20 Underlying EBITDA** of $46.7m is in line with guidance FY21 tracking well with a significant increase in sales year to date Trading conditions difficult to forecast beyond this due to uncertainty from COVID-19 Wholesale - Ongoing Revenue* up 8.5% for the 12-months to 31 Jan 20 Pharmacy brands - Like-for-like sales up 11.7% and member pipeline strong Sigma Hospitals - FY20 sales up 26%, and secured contract extensions Project Pivot - delivered annualised efficiency gains of $62m to 31 Jan 20 DC Investment - well advanced, and delivering expected efficiencies IT investment - ERP upgrade commenced, CRM now deployed Net Debt of $146 million at 31 Jan 20 Sale and leaseback of new Distribution Centres is under review as we consider optimal capital structure FY20 Dividend suspended Team member engagement has remained strong, with an improvement of 7.5 percentage points Customer engagement again improved, with Net Promoter Score (NPS) up 39.3 points References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse

Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse Refer to Appendices for a Reconciliation of Reported to Underlying Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 4 Re-basing our ongoing business What we said to expect in 2H20 What we delivered in FY20 Total Sales Revenue o Will only include 3 months sales of o Exit successfully managed. some FMCG products to CW Subsequent return of CW FMCG o Ongoing revenue* to continue growth progressing well. at similar level to 1H20 o Ongoing revenue* growth of 8.5% exceeded the level achieved in 1H20 Other Revenue o Some impact from declining o Other Revenue down 1.5%, in line with wholesale rebates (CW related) expectations o Partly offset by expected o 3PL/4PL revenue up 4% with $2.5m improvements in 3PL/4PL Warehouse and Delivery o 6 months of benefits from efficiencies o Full 6 months efficiency gains realised already implemented in 1H20 o The new CW contract has meant some o Additional benefits from initiatives reinvestment of benefit to support $700 implemented in 2H20 - $800m pa of new revenue Sales and Marketing o Will benefit from organisational o Partially realised but some delayed until changes relating to Project Pivot FY21 and FY22 Administration o Project Pivot initiatives being o Partially realised, however some timing implemented but minimal change in delays until FY21 and FY22 due to FY20 operational requirements for CW FMCG return * References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 5 Capital Management Cash Conversion Cycle 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 FY20 FY19 Trade Debtors (excl. Hep C) 276,786 553,426 Inventory (excl. Hep C) 309,343 336,018 Trade Creditors (excl. Hep C) (343,838) (466,214) Working Cap $'000 242,291 423,230 Days sales outstanding (DSO) 32 54 Days inventory outstanding (DIO) 39 35 Days payables outstanding (DPO) (43) (49) CCC Days (excl. Hep C) 28 40 CCC days (incl Hep C) 26 36 20% Underlying ROIC 15% o ROIC impacted by 10% the timing and 5% nature of business 0% investments ahead of the financial returns and lower Capex earnings 120 o Anticipate CCC to 100 stabilise just below 80 30 days 60 40 o Capex program 20 largely complete by 0 FY22 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY 23 FY 24 (A) (A) (A) (A) (A) (A) (A) (F) (F) (F) (F) Capex - Business Projects Capex - Distribution Centres Capex - Acquisitions of Subsidiaries Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 6 Announced Sale and Leaseback Sigma invested approximately $160 million in land and building (excluding automation) over the last 4 years Provided control over the design and build Actively assessing options - Indicative valuations show a significant uplift in value (>$100m) Part or full sale and leaseback would unlock latent value at a time of market uncertainty Will further strengthen balance sheet to create capacity to pursue growth opportunities Bank facilities extended to March 2021 (with some minor amortisation) to support this process Berrinba QLD SCALE CAPACITY EFFICIENCY Canning Vale WA Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 7 Operational Update 8 Sigma Wholesale - strong sales pipeline Onboarded new customers who represent over $180m annualised sales, with minimal customer losses. Diversified sales growth coming from individual and small groups choosing to partner with Sigma. Strong sales pipeline heading into FY21, including new CW Agreement (approx. $800m) and extended Pharmacy Alliance Agreement (approx. $500m). Customer engagement measures continue to improve, supported by an energized team with a strong value proposition. NPS up 39.3 points. Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 9 Chemist Warehouse FMCG contract - on track o Approximately $800 m annual sales (including second line PBS) o 4-year supply agreement to June 2024 o Commercially acceptable trading and credit terms to both parties o On boarding commenced Nov 2019 with over 60% of FMCG volume now being supplied o Expect full run rate from June 2020 o Diversifies earnings away from regulated PBS - now circa 50% Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 10 Sigma Retail - customer focused brands Like for like sales in our brands up 11.7% for FY20, with strong buying compliance from members Pipeline of prospective members is strong Launched Amcal + Life clinic and WholeLife Pharmacy and Healthfoods brand Guardian won the 2019 Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction award for Pharmacy Over 600 members across our pharmacy brands Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 11 Expanding our market presence Sigma Hospitals FY20 Sales up 26%, with National Monthly Annual Turnover (MAT) growth of 13.95%, above total market growth of 5.03% Now approaching 10% national market share - Approx 20% market share in Vic and WA, and expanding presence in NSW, Qld and SA Third/Fourth Party Logistics (3PL / 4PL) Main focus is on improving operating platform to accelerate growth including TGA / GMP accreditation (2021) Some additional growth, but not material in 2H20 Currently participating in a number of more significant tenders Circa $37 billion of pharmaceutical product sales requiring 3PL/4PL Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 12 MPS - leading national presence MPS is the leading Dose Administration Aid (DAA) business in Australia Three TGA approved facilities providing the highest quality assurance standards available in the market - accuracy rate above 99.999% Supports community and residential aged care facility patients Integrated software solutions to enhance pharmacy workflows and reduce risk of medication incidents Revenues up 13% to circa $60 million Active health and safety and business continuity strategies in place to mitigate operational risk from coronavirus Total current market size $1.9bn Only 25% of potential customers use DAA's. ~$3b Expansion growing to >3m patients by 2026 ~$1.96b Current market of 1.956m patients Serviced market $500m 0.5m patients $60m MPS 50k patients For more about MPS, visit www.mpsconnect.com.au Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 13 Business Transformation and Investment 14 Project Pivot - Delivering on target Action taken to achieve $62.3m of targeted annualised benefit at 31 Jan 2020, in line with initial Year 1 expectations Now anticipate some delays in realisation in Year 2 due to reinvestment to support the return of MC/CW FMCG, impacts from bushfires and COVID-19 Remain on target to deliver $100+m of benefits, however some realisation will now be in Year 3 (FY22) Cumulative actions already implemented (annualised benefits $M) 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20 Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 15 Distribution Centre investment program Drives operational efficiency, adds capacity and reduces our costs to serve All new DC business cases were developed and approved having assessed the impacts of different Chemist Warehouse contract outcomes Has provided the infrastructure to deal with the current high COVID-19 demand Program complete within the next 18 months, with no further significant capital investment currently planned April 2018 February 2019 October 2019 January 2020 Berrinba QLD Canning Vale WA Pooraka SA Kemps Creek NSW $52m $52m $20m $105m Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 16 Investment in critical IT Infrastructure ERP Project kicked off in Feb 20, and is expected to conclude in Q4 2021 Partnered with experienced System Integrators Accenture and Infosys Specialist team members recruited Selected SAP S/4 HANA and SAP Next Generation product suite 7-10 year expected payback Enterprise CRM Project commenced in Oct 19 Rolling out the leading Salesforce solution to replace multiple disparate legacy systems Training of sales team complete and solution was deployed in March 2020 5 year expected payback Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 17 Community support 18 Drought and Bush fires Significant logistical effort from our team in partnership with Essential Services to overcome challenges and ensure medicines were delivered to isolated areas Approx. $85,000 donated to support affected communities Partnered with suppliers to donate approximately $60,000 of stock to impacted regions Employee giving program implemented with company matching Offered financial hardship support to members as required We have been blown away with the generosity of all the Sigma team in regard to the time spent and emotional support given to Stanthorpe and Tenterfield through this tough time. Michael Lane, Stanthorpe Pharmacy Group Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 19 COVID-19 update Risk management As a CSO approved medicines supplier, we are an essential service to support the health of Australian patients Risk assessment completed and action taken across the business to minimise risk, including Business Continuity Plans and team member working arrangements Actively working with the NPSA*, Government and Department of Health to ensure medicine supply chain is supported through these logistical challenges NPSA is the National Pharmaceutical Services Association, the representative body for CSO wholesaler members.

References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse Operational impact Significant increase in volumes - ongoing revenue** for March to date up 50% on last year Volumes up approximately 80% on March expectations Additional costs being incurred to manage the increased demands on the business We have implemented some ordering restrictions to help ensure that medicine supplies reach those who need them Sigma's new DC network is managing increased volumes well - the main challenges are replenishing supplies and the workload for team members in the DC, procurement and Customer Service Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 20 Outlook 21 Outlook Strong start to the year, with COVID-19 influencing volumes Underlying business continues to have a positive growth outlook, but timing and quantum will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 Formal guidance for FY21 is not being provided at this time Will provide an update on sales and leaseback transaction when finalised and approved We will continue to work with and support our pharmacy brands, customers, suppliers and the government during the COVID-19 crisis Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 22 Appendix Group Financial Performance REPORTED UNDERLYING* $m FY2020 FY2020 FY2019 Variance Change Sales Revenue 3,244.3 3,244.3 3,976.8 -732.5 -18.4% Gross Profit 215.0 215.0 273.2 -58.2 -21.3% Other Revenue 98.1 98.1 99.5 -1.4 -0.01% Operating Costs -288.9 -255.4 -282.2 16.0 5.7% EBITDA 24.2 48.1 90.5 -43.6 -48.2% EBITDA Margin 0.01% 0.01% 2.28% -2.27% N/A Depreciation and Amortisation -27.3 -17.6 -13.5 -4.1 -30.4% Non-controlling interests 0.0 -1.4 -0.9 -0.7 -77.8% EBIT -3.1 29.1 76.2 -47.1 -61.84% EBIT Margin -0.0% 0.01% 1.91% -1.9% N/A Net Financial Expense -12.7 -12.7 -11.1 -1.6 -14.4% Tax Expense 4.3 -3.8 -18.8 15.0 79.8% NPAT -11.5 12.6 46.3 -33.7 -72.8% * Refer Appendices for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 24 Reported to Underlying Reconciliation $m FY20 FY19 Reported EBITDA 24,200 76,550 Add Back (before tax) Restructuring and dual operating costs 39,662 13,115 Due Diligence and Legal Costs (4,261) 863 Impact of Adoption of AASB 16 (11,517) - Underlying EBITDA 48,084 90,528 Less Reported Depreciation and Amortisation (27,258) (13,522) Add Depreciation and right of use assets under AASB 16 9,611 - Underlying EBIT 30,437 77,005 Less Non-controlling interests before interest and tax (1,372) (855) Underlying EBIT attributable to owners of the company 29,065 76,150 Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 25 Reported to Underlying Reconciliation $m FY20 FY19 Reported NPAT (12,330) 36,520 Add Back (after tax) Restructuring and dual operating costs 27,763 9,180 Due Diligence and Legal Costs (2,983) 604 Impact of Adoption of AASB 16 157 - Underlying NPAT 12,607 46,304 Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 26 Cash Flow 0 (50,000) (100,000) (150,000) (200,000) (250,000) (300,000) EBITDA Change in Income Tax Shares buy Dividend Net Cost of Capex Acquisitions Net Interest Net Debt Net Working Payment back Payment Employee Payment 31 Jan 2020 31 Jan 2019 Capital Shares Scheme OPERATIONS / WORKING CAPITAL REWARDING SHAREHOLDERS INVESTING Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation 27 Thank you Attachments Original document

