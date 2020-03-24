Sigma Healthcare : 2019/2020 Full Year Results Presentation
Growth through transformation
Full Year Results
25 March 2020
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
2
Mark Hooper
CEO & Managing Director
Overview
Operational update
Business Transformation and Investment
Community Support
Outlook
Overview
Financial
Performance
Operational
Business
Update Transformation
FY20 Underlying
EBITDA** of $46.7m
is in line with
guidance
FY21 tracking well with a significant increase in sales year to date
Trading conditions difficult to forecast beyond this due to uncertainty from COVID-19
Wholesale - Ongoing
Revenue* up 8.5%
for the 12-months to
31 Jan 20
Pharmacy brands - Like-for-like sales up 11.7% and member pipeline strong
Sigma Hospitals -
FY20 sales up 26%, and secured contract extensions
Project Pivot -
delivered
annualised
efficiency gains of $62m to 31 Jan 20
DC Investment -
well advanced, and delivering expected efficiencies
IT investment -
ERP upgrade
commenced, CRM
now deployed
Net Debt of $146
million at 31 Jan 20
Sale and leaseback of new Distribution Centres is under review as we consider optimal capital structure
FY20 Dividend
suspended
Team member
engagement has
remained strong, with
an improvement of
7.5 percentage points
Customer
engagement again improved, with Net Promoter Score (NPS) up 39.3 points
References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse
Refer to Appendices for a Reconciliation of Reported to Underlying
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
4
Re-basing our ongoing business
What we said to expect in 2H20
What we delivered in FY20
Total Sales Revenue
o Will only include 3 months sales of
o Exit successfully managed.
some FMCG products to CW
Subsequent return of CW FMCG
o Ongoing revenue* to continue growth
progressing well.
at similar level to 1H20
o Ongoing revenue* growth of 8.5%
exceeded the level achieved in 1H20
Other Revenue
o Some impact from declining
o Other Revenue down 1.5%, in line with
wholesale rebates (CW related)
expectations
o Partly offset by expected
o 3PL/4PL revenue up 4% with $2.5m
improvements in 3PL/4PL
Warehouse and Delivery
o 6 months of benefits from efficiencies
o Full 6 months efficiency gains realised
already implemented in 1H20
o The new CW contract has meant some
o Additional benefits from initiatives
reinvestment of benefit to support $700
implemented in 2H20
- $800m pa of new revenue
Sales and Marketing
o Will benefit from organisational
o Partially realised but some delayed until
changes relating to Project Pivot
FY21 and FY22
Administration
o Project Pivot initiatives being
o Partially realised, however some timing
implemented but minimal change in
delays until FY21 and FY22 due to
FY20
operational requirements for CW FMCG
return
* References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
5
Cash Conversion Cycle
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
FY20
FY19
Trade Debtors (excl. Hep C)
276,786
553,426
Inventory (excl. Hep C)
309,343
336,018
Trade Creditors (excl. Hep C)
(343,838)
(466,214)
Working Cap $'000
242,291
423,230
Days sales outstanding (DSO)
32
54
Days inventory outstanding (DIO)
39
35
Days payables outstanding (DPO)
(43)
(49)
CCC Days (excl. Hep C)
28
40
CCC days (incl Hep C)
26
36
20%
Underlying ROIC
15%
o
ROIC impacted by
10%
the timing and
5%
nature of business
0%
investments ahead
of the financial
returns and lower
Capex
earnings
120
o
Anticipate CCC to
100
stabilise just below
80
30 days
60
40
o Capex program
20
largely complete by
0
FY22
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY 23 FY 24
(A) (A) (A) (A) (A)
(A)
(A)
(F)
(F)
(F) (F)
Capex - Business Projects
Capex - Distribution Centres
Capex - Acquisitions of Subsidiaries
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
6
Announced Sale and Leaseback
Sigma invested approximately $160 million in land and building (excluding automation) over the last 4 years
Provided control over the design and build
Actively assessing options - Indicative valuations show a significant uplift in value (>$100m)
Part or full sale and leaseback would unlock latent value at a time of market uncertainty
Will further strengthen balance sheet to create capacity to pursue growth opportunities
Bank facilities extended to March 2021 (with some minor amortisation) to support this process
Berrinba QLD
SCALE
CAPACITY
EFFICIENCY
Canning Vale WA
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
7
Sigma Wholesale - strong sales pipeline
Onboarded new customers who represent
over $180m annualised sales, with minimal customer losses.
Diversified sales growth coming from individual and small groups choosing to partner with Sigma.
Strong sales pipeline heading into FY21, including new
CW
Agreement (approx. $800m) and
extended Pharmacy Alliance
Agreement (approx. $500m) .
Customer engagement measures continue to improve, supported by an energized team with a strong value proposition.
NPS up 39.3 points.
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
9
Chemist Warehouse FMCG contract - on track
o Approximately $800 m annual sales (including second line PBS)
o 4-year supply agreement to June 2024
o Commercially acceptable trading and credit terms to both parties
o On boarding commenced Nov 2019 with over 60% of FMCG volume now being supplied
o Expect full run rate from June 2020
o Diversifies earnings away from regulated PBS
- now circa 50%
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
10
Sigma Retail - customer focused brands
Like for like sales in our brands up 11.7% for FY20, with strong buying compliance from members
Pipeline of prospective members is strong
Launched Amcal + Life clinic and WholeLife Pharmacy and Healthfoods brand
Guardian won the 2019 Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction award for Pharmacy
Over 600 members across our pharmacy brands
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
11
Expanding our market presence
Sigma Hospitals
FY20 Sales up 26%, with National Monthly Annual Turnover (MAT) growth of 13.95%, above total market growth of 5.03%
Now approaching 10% national market share - Approx 20% market share in Vic and WA, and expanding presence in NSW, Qld and SA
Third/Fourth Party Logistics (3PL / 4PL)
Main focus is on improving operating platform to accelerate growth including TGA / GMP accreditation (2021)
Some additional growth, but not material in 2H20
Currently participating in a number of more significant tenders
Circa $37 billion of pharmaceutical product sales requiring 3PL/4PL
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
12
MPS - leading national presence
MPS is the leading Dose Administration Aid (DAA) business in Australia
Three TGA approved facilities providing the highest quality assurance standards available in the market - accuracy rate above 99.999%
Supports community and residential aged care facility patients
Integrated software solutions to enhance pharmacy workflows and reduce risk of medication incidents
Revenues up 13% to circa $60 million
Active health and safety and business continuity strategies in place to mitigate operational risk from coronavirus
Total current market size $1.9bn
Only 25% of potential
customers use DAA's.
~$3b
Expansion
growing to >3m
patients by 2026
~$1.96b
Current market of
1.956m patients
Serviced market
$500m
0.5m patients
For more about MPS, visit www.mpsconnect.com.au
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
13
Business Transformation and Investment
Project Pivot - Delivering on target
Action taken to achieve $62.3m of targeted annualised benefit at 31 Jan 2020, in line with initial Year 1 expectations
Now anticipate some delays in realisation in Year 2 due to reinvestment to support the return of MC/CW FMCG, impacts from bushfires and COVID-19
Remain on target to deliver $100+m of benefits, however some realisation will now be in Year 3 (FY22)
Cumulative actions already implemented
(annualised benefits $M)
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0 Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
15
Distribution Centre investment program
Drives operational efficiency, adds capacity and reduces our costs to serve
All new DC business cases were developed and approved having assessed the impacts of different Chemist Warehouse contract outcomes
Has provided the infrastructure to deal with the current high COVID-19 demand
Program complete within the next 18 months, with no further significant capital investment currently planned
April 2018
February 2019
October 2019
January 2020
Berrinba QLD
Canning Vale WA
Pooraka SA
Kemps Creek NSW
$52m
$52m
$20m
$105m
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
16
Investment in critical IT Infrastructure
ERP
Project kicked off in Feb 20, and is expected to conclude in Q4 2021
Partnered with experienced System Integrators Accenture and Infosys
Specialist team members recruited
Selected SAP S/4 HANA and SAP Next Generation product suite
7-10year expected payback
Enterprise CRM
Project commenced in Oct 19
Rolling out the leading Salesforce solution to replace multiple disparate legacy systems
Training of sales team complete and solution was deployed in March 2020
5 year expected payback
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
17
Drought and Bush fires
Significant logistical effort from our team in partnership with Essential Services to overcome challenges and ensure medicines were delivered to isolated areas
Approx. $85,000 donated to support affected communities
Partnered with suppliers to donate approximately $60,000 of stock to impacted regions
Employee giving program implemented with company matching
Offered financial hardship support to members as required
We have been blown away with the generosity of all the Sigma team in regard to the time spent and emotional support given to Stanthorpe and Tenterfield through this tough time.
Michael Lane, Stanthorpe Pharmacy Group
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
19
Risk management
As a CSO approved medicines supplier, we are an essential service to support the health of Australian patients
Risk assessment completed and action taken across the business to minimise risk, including Business Continuity Plans and team member working arrangements
Actively working with the NPSA*, Government and Department of Health to ensure medicine supply chain is supported through these logistical challenges
NPSA is the National Pharmaceutical Services Association, the representative body for CSO wholesaler members.
References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse
Operational impact
Significant increase in volumes - ongoing revenue** for March to date up 50% on last year
Volumes up approximately 80% on March expectations
Additional costs being incurred to manage the increased demands on the business
We have implemented some ordering restrictions to help ensure that medicine supplies reach those who need them
Sigma's new DC network is managing increased volumes well - the main challenges are replenishing supplies and the workload for team members in the DC, procurement and Customer Service
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
20
Outlook
Strong start to the year, with COVID-19 influencing volumes
Underlying business continues to have a positive growth outlook, but timing and quantum will continue to be impacted by COVID-19
Formal guidance for FY21 is not being provided at this time
Will provide an update on sales and leaseback transaction when finalised and approved
We will continue to work with and support our pharmacy brands, customers, suppliers and the government during the COVID-19 crisis
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
22
Group Financial Performance
REPORTED
UNDERLYING*
$m
FY2020
FY2020
FY2019
Variance
Change
Sales Revenue
3,244.3
3,244.3
3,976.8
-732.5
-18.4%
Gross Profit
215.0
215.0
273.2
-58.2
-21.3%
Other Revenue
98.1
98.1
99.5
-1.4
-0.01%
Operating Costs
-288.9
-255.4
-282.2
16.0
5.7%
EBITDA
24.2
48.1
90.5
-43.6
-48.2%
EBITDA Margin
0.01%
0.01%
2.28%
-2.27%
N/A
Depreciation and Amortisation
-27.3
-17.6
-13.5
-4.1
-30.4%
Non-controlling interests
0.0
-1.4
-0.9
-0.7
-77.8%
EBIT
-3.1
29.1
76.2
-47.1
-61.84%
EBIT Margin
-0.0%
0.01%
1.91%
-1.9%
N/A
Net Financial Expense
-12.7
-12.7
-11.1
-1.6
-14.4%
Tax Expense
4.3
-3.8
-18.8
15.0
79.8%
NPAT
-11.5
12.6
46.3
-33.7
-72.8%
* Refer Appendices for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
24
Reported to Underlying Reconciliation
$m
FY20
FY19
Reported EBITDA
24,200
76,550
Add Back (before tax)
Restructuring and dual operating costs
39,662
13,115
Due Diligence and Legal Costs
(4,261)
863
Impact of Adoption of AASB 16
(11,517)
-
Underlying EBITDA
48,084
90,528
Less Reported Depreciation and Amortisation
(27,258)
(13,522)
Add Depreciation and right of use assets under AASB 16
9,611
-
Underlying EBIT
30,437
77,005
Less Non-controlling interests before interest and tax
(1,372)
(855)
Underlying EBIT attributable to owners of the company
29,065
76,150
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
25
Reported to Underlying Reconciliation
$m
FY20
FY19
Reported NPAT
(12,330)
36,520
Add Back (after tax)
Restructuring and dual operating costs
27,763
9,180
Due Diligence and Legal Costs
(2,983)
604
Impact of Adoption of AASB 16
157
-
Underlying NPAT
12,607
46,304
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
26
Cash Flow
0
(50,000)
(100,000)
(150,000)
(200,000)
(250,000)
(300,000)
EBITDA
Change in
Income Tax
Shares buy
Dividend
Net Cost of
Capex
Acquisitions Net Interest
Net Debt
Net
Working
Payment
back
Payment
Employee
Payment
31 Jan 2020
31 Jan
2019
Capital
Shares
Scheme
OPERATIONS / WORKING CAPITAL
REWARDING SHAREHOLDERS
INVESTING
Sigma Healthcare Limited FY20 Results Presentation
27
Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 25 March 2020
