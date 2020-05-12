Sigma Healthcare : AGM Presentation to Shareholders
05/12/2020 | 09:30pm EDT
Growth through transformation
Annual General Meeting 13 May 2020
Important notice
This presentation for Sigma Healthcare Limited and its subsidiaries (Sigma Group) is designed to provide:
an overview of the financial and operational highlights for the Sigma Group for the 12-month period ended 31 January 2020; and
a high level overview of aspects of the operations of the Sigma Group, including comments about Sigma's expectations of the outlook for FY2021 and future years, as at 13 May 2020.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to operations of the Sigma Group that are based on management's own current expectations, estimates and projections about matters relevant to Sigma's future financial performance. Words such as "likely", "aims", "looking forward", "potential", "anticipates", "expects", "predicts", "plans", "targets", "believes" and "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
References in the presentation to assumptions, estimates and outcomes and forward-looking statements about assumptions, estimates and outcomes, which are based on internal business data and external sources, are uncertain given the nature of the industry, business risks, and other factors. Also, they may be affected by internal and external factors that may have a material effect on future business performance and results. No assurance or guarantee is, or should be taken to be, given in relation to the future business performance or results of the Sigma Group or the likelihood that the assumptions, estimates or outcomes will be achieved.
While management has taken every effort to ensure the accuracy of the material in the presentation, the presentation is provided for information only. Sigma Healthcare Limited, its officers and management exclude and disclaim any liability in respect of anything done in reliance on the presentation.
All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based on information presently available to management and Sigma Healthcare Limited assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice and this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or otherwise engage in any investment activity. You should make your own enquiries and take your own advice in Australia (including financial and legal advice) before making an investment in the Company's shares or in making a decision to hold or sell your shares.
Brian Jamieson
Chairman
3
Board of Directors
David Manuel
Kathryn Spargo
David Bayes
Christine Bartlett
Ray Gunston
Michael Sammells
Mark Hooper
Year in Review
Medication
management
New
Pharmacy
Distribution
network
Centres
growth
Investment in
Hospital
critical IT
network
infrastructure
growth
CW Contract
Overview
Financial
Performance
FY20 Revenue
$3.2bn, down from
$3.9bn
FY20 Underlying
EBITDA** of $46.7m
is in line with
guidance
Trading conditions difficult to forecast beyond this due to uncertainty from COVID-19
Operational
Update
Wholesale - Ongoing Revenue* up 8.5% for the 12-months to 31 Jan 20
Pharmacy brands - Like-for-like sales up 11.7% and member pipeline strong
Sigma Hospitals -
FY20 sales up 26%, and secured contract extensions
Capital
Management
Net Debt of $146
million at 31 Jan 20
FY20 Dividend
suspended
References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse
Refer to Appendices for a Reconciliation of Reported to Underlying
Distribution Centre investment
Over $220 million investment to date
Generational advancement in infrastructure
Significantly improves operational capacity and efficiency
Canning Vale WA
April 2018
February 2019
October 2019
January 2020
Berrinba QLD
Canning Vale WA
Pooraka SA
Kemps Creek NSW
$52m
$52m
$20m
$105m
Investment in critical IT Infrastructure
ERP replacement
Project kicked off in Feb 20, and is expected to conclude in Q4 2021
Partnered with experienced System Integrators Accenture and Infosys
Specialist team members recruited
Selected SAP S/4 HANA and SAP Next Generation product suite
7-10year expected payback
Capital Expenditure cycle
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY 23
FY 24
(A)
(A)
(A)
(A)
(A)
(A)
(A)
(F)
(F)
(F)
(F)
Capex - Business Projects
Capex - Distribution Centres
Capex - Acquisitions of Subsidiaries
Merger proposal rejected during the year
o Full consideration given to API proposal which was ultimately rejected o API exited Sigma's share register in December 2019
o Right decision for Sigma shareholders:
Clear road map established for Sigma's medium to long term future as standalone business
Good progress being made on achievement of $100m of efficiency gains through Project Pivot
Capital investment program nearing completion and already delivering strong results
Corporate Social Responsibility
Continuing efforts to minimise our environmental footprint
Partnered with Essential Services to overcome challenges and ensure medicines were delivered to isolated areas
Financial and product support provided to affected communities
Ongoing support for Vinnies and The Summer Foundation
We have been blown away with the generosity of all the Sigma team in regard to the time spent and emotional support given to Stanthorpe and Tenterfield through this tough time.
Michael Lane, Stanthorpe Pharmacy Group
Brian Jamieson
Chairman
11
Mark Hooper
CEO &
Managing Director
12
Project Pivot - Delivering on target
Action taken to achieve $62.3m of targeted annualised benefit at 31 Jan 2020, in line with initial Year 1 expectations
Now anticipate some delays in realisation in Year 2 due to reinvestment to support the return of MC/CW FMCG, impacts from bushfires and COVID-19
Remain on target to deliver $100+m of benefits, however some realisation will now be in Year 3 (FY22)
