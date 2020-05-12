Sigma Healthcare : AGM Presentation to Shareholders 0 05/12/2020 | 09:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Growth through transformation Annual General Meeting 13 May 2020 Important notice This presentation for Sigma Healthcare Limited and its subsidiaries (Sigma Group) is designed to provide: an overview of the financial and operational highlights for the Sigma Group for the 12-month period ended 31 January 2020; and

12-month period ended 31 January 2020; and a high level overview of aspects of the operations of the Sigma Group, including comments about Sigma's expectations of the outlook for FY2021 and future years, as at 13 May 2020. This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to operations of the Sigma Group that are based on management's own current expectations, estimates and projections about matters relevant to Sigma's future financial performance. Words such as "likely", "aims", "looking forward", "potential", "anticipates", "expects", "predicts", "plans", "targets", "believes" and "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. References in the presentation to assumptions, estimates and outcomes and forward-looking statements about assumptions, estimates and outcomes, which are based on internal business data and external sources, are uncertain given the nature of the industry, business risks, and other factors. Also, they may be affected by internal and external factors that may have a material effect on future business performance and results. No assurance or guarantee is, or should be taken to be, given in relation to the future business performance or results of the Sigma Group or the likelihood that the assumptions, estimates or outcomes will be achieved. While management has taken every effort to ensure the accuracy of the material in the presentation, the presentation is provided for information only. Sigma Healthcare Limited, its officers and management exclude and disclaim any liability in respect of anything done in reliance on the presentation. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based on information presently available to management and Sigma Healthcare Limited assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice and this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or otherwise engage in any investment activity. You should make your own enquiries and take your own advice in Australia (including financial and legal advice) before making an investment in the Company's shares or in making a decision to hold or sell your shares. Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 2 Brian Jamieson Chairman 3 Board of Directors David Manuel Kathryn Spargo David Bayes Christine Bartlett Ray Gunston Michael Sammells Mark Hooper Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 4 Year in Review Medication management New Pharmacy Distribution network Centres growth Investment in Hospital critical IT network infrastructure growth CW Contract Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 5 Overview Financial Performance FY20 Revenue $3.2bn, down from $3.9bn FY20 Underlying EBITDA** of $46.7m is in line with guidance Trading conditions difficult to forecast beyond this due to uncertainty from COVID-19 Operational Update Wholesale - Ongoing Revenue* up 8.5% for the 12-months to 31 Jan 20 Pharmacy brands - Like-for-like sales up 11.7% and member pipeline strong Sigma Hospitals - FY20 sales up 26%, and secured contract extensions Capital Management Net Debt of $146 million at 31 Jan 20 FY20 Dividend suspended References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse

Hep-C and sales to Chemist Warehouse Refer to Appendices for a Reconciliation of Reported to Underlying Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 6 Distribution Centre investment Over $220 million investment to date Generational advancement in infrastructure Significantly improves operational capacity and efficiency Canning Vale WA April 2018 February 2019 October 2019 January 2020 Berrinba QLD Canning Vale WA Pooraka SA Kemps Creek NSW $52m $52m $20m $105m Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 7 Investment in critical IT Infrastructure ERP replacement Project kicked off in Feb 20, and is expected to conclude in Q4 2021 Partnered with experienced System Integrators Accenture and Infosys Specialist team members recruited Selected SAP S/4 HANA and SAP Next Generation product suite 7-10 year expected payback Capital Expenditure cycle 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY 23 FY 24 (A) (A) (A) (A) (A) (A) (A) (F) (F) (F) (F) Capex - Business Projects Capex - Distribution Centres Capex - Acquisitions of Subsidiaries Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 8 Merger proposal rejected during the year o Full consideration given to API proposal which was ultimately rejected o API exited Sigma's share register in December 2019 o Right decision for Sigma shareholders: Clear road map established for Sigma's medium to long term future as standalone business

Good progress being made on achievement of $100m of efficiency gains through Project Pivot

Capital investment program nearing completion and already delivering strong results Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 9 Corporate Social Responsibility Continuing efforts to minimise our environmental footprint Partnered with Essential Services to overcome challenges and ensure medicines were delivered to isolated areas Financial and product support provided to affected communities Ongoing support for Vinnies and The Summer Foundation We have been blown away with the generosity of all the Sigma team in regard to the time spent and emotional support given to Stanthorpe and Tenterfield through this tough time. Michael Lane, Stanthorpe Pharmacy Group Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 10 Brian Jamieson Chairman 11 Mark Hooper CEO & Managing Director 12 Project Pivot - Delivering on target Action taken to achieve $62.3m of targeted annualised benefit at 31 Jan 2020, in line with initial Year 1 expectations Now anticipate some delays in realisation in Year 2 due to reinvestment to support the return of MC/CW FMCG, impacts from bushfires and COVID-19 Remain on target to deliver $100+m of benefits, however some realisation will now be in Year 3 (FY22) Cumulative actions already implemented (annualised benefits $M) 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20 Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 13 Chemist Warehouse FMCG contract - on track Approximately $700 - $800 m annual sales (including second line PBS) 4-year supply agreement to June 2024 o Commercially acceptable trading and credit terms to both parties o On boarding commenced Nov 2019 with over 80% of FMCG volume now being supplied o Expect full run rate from June 2020 Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 14 Distribution Centres Capacity | Efficiency | Value Berrinba QLD Kemps Creek NSW Operationalised four new Distribution Centres in the last four years with the latest automation Created physical and operational capacity that absorbed the spike in volume seen through the Covid-19 peak Sale and Leaseback Have created significant increase in value that we now look to release Information Memorandum released in April 2020 12 expressions of interest received Anticipate completion third quarter of this year Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 15 Regulatory Environment o Discussions continue on the Community Pharmacy Agreement and Community Service Obligation Agreement o Engagement has been encouraging o Seeking investment to maintain the critical national infrastructure that supports community access to essential medicines Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 16 COVID-19 update o Assessment completed and action taken across the business to minimise risk o Introduced a resource hub to support our team members in the workplace and working from home o Implemented several initiatives to support community pharmacies and their patients o Volumes peaked in March, up 70%, with some weeks up over 80%. o Sigma's team members and new DC network has absorbed the unprecedented demand Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 17 Outlook o Entered FY21 with good momentum o Combination of actions and a more diversified business provides the platform for sustainable earnings growth o Opportunities created as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic will enhance this growth profile o No formal guidance being provided Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 18 Incoming Chairman Mr Ray Gunston B.Comm (Hons), DipEd, FCPA, FTA, GAICD Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 19 Thank you Appendix Group Financial Performance REPORTED UNDERLYING* $m FY2020 FY2020 FY2019 Variance Change Sales Revenue 3,244.3 3,244.3 3,976.8 -732.5 -18.4% Gross Profit 215.0 215.0 273.2 -58.2 -21.3% Other Revenue 98.1 98.1 99.5 -1.4 -0.01% Operating Costs -288.9 -255.4 -282.2 16.0 5.7% EBITDA 24.2 48.1 90.5 -43.6 -48.2% EBITDA Margin 0.01% 0.01% 2.28% -2.27% N/A Depreciation and Amortisation -27.3 -17.6 -13.5 -4.1 -30.4% Non-controlling interests 0.0 -1.4 -0.9 -0.7 -77.8% EBIT -3.1 29.1 76.2 -47.1 -61.84% EBIT Margin -0.0% 0.01% 1.91% -1.9% N/A Net Financial Expense -12.7 -12.7 -11.1 -1.6 -14.4% Tax Expense 4.3 -3.8 -18.8 15.0 79.8% NPAT -11.5 12.6 46.3 -33.7 -72.8% * Refer Appendices for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 22 Reported to Underlying Reconciliation $m FY20 FY19 Reported EBITDA 24,200 76,550 Add Back (before tax) Restructuring and dual operating costs 39,662 13,115 Due Diligence and Legal Costs (4,261) 863 Impact of Adoption of AASB 16 (11,517) - Underlying EBITDA 48,084 90,528 Less Reported Depreciation and Amortisation (27,258) (13,522) Add Depreciation and right of use assets under AASB 16 9,611 - Underlying EBIT 30,437 77,005 Less Non-controlling interests before interest and tax (1,372) (855) Underlying EBIT attributable to owners of the company 29,065 76,150 Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 23 Reported to Underlying Reconciliation $m FY20 FY19 Reported NPAT (12,330) 36,520 Add Back (after tax) Restructuring and dual operating costs 27,763 9,180 Due Diligence and Legal Costs (2,983) 604 Impact of Adoption of AASB 16 157 - Underlying NPAT 12,607 46,304 Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 24 Cash Flow 0 (50,000) (100,000) (150,000) (200,000) (250,000) (300,000) Net 31 Jan 2019 EBITDA Change in Income Tax Shares buy Dividend Net Cost of Capex Acquisitions Net Interest Net Debt Working Payment back Payment Employee Payment 31 Jan 2020 Capital Shares Scheme OPERATIONS / WORKING CAPITAL REWARDING SHAREHOLDERS INVESTING Sigma Healthcare Limited 2020 AGM Presentation 25 Attachments Original document

