Sigma Healthcare : Change in substantial holding

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme Sigma Healthcare Limited ACN/ARSN/ABN 088 417 403 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together the Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A ACN/ARSN(if applicable) 112 316 168 (ACN of Allan Gray Australia) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 12 February 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 18 December 2019 The previous notice was dated 18 December 2019 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 99,329,320 9.38% 110,006,571 10.38% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration Class and number of Person's votes interest changed change (6) given in relation securities affected affected to change (7) See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 3 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's securities registered as holder (8) interest (6) of securities votes See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 4 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association See Annexure A, Tables 1 and 2 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address The Group C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney , NSW 2000 Signature print name Elizabeth Lee Company Secretary sign here date 14 February 2019 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Sigma Healthcare Limited THIS IS ANNEXURE A OF 3 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM 604 Print name Elizabeth Lee Company Secretary Sign here Date: 14 February 2019 Table 1 - Related bodies corporate The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate. Orbis Allan Gray Limited Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd Orbis Holdings Limited Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI) Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML) Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML) Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd Orbis Administration Limited Orbis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited Orbis Investment Research Limited Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited Triple Blue Holdings Limited Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey) EmCap Limited (Guernsey) Table 2 - Funds An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds. No Fund name Manager Code Registered holder Persons entitled to be registered holder 1. Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund AGA SMEF Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's SMEF's custodian responsible entity 2. Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund AGA SMBF Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's as SMBF's custodian responsible entity 3. Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund AGA SMSF Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's SMSF's custodian responsible entity 4. AMP Capital Specialist Australian AGA SMAP BNP Paribas Fund Services AMP Capital Funds Management Share Fund Australasia Pty Ltd as SMAP's Limited as SMAP's responsible entity custodian 5. Warakirri Endeavour Fund AGA SMWD RBC Investor Services Trust as Warakirri Asset Management Pty Ltd SMWK's custodian SMWK's trustee 6. Morningstar Australian Shares High AGA SMIA JP Morgan Nominees Australia Morningstar Investment Management Alpha Fund Ltd as SMIA's custodian Australia Limited SMIA's trustee 7. Construction and Building Unions AGA SMCB JP Morgan Nominees Australia United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee Superannuation Fund Ltd as SMCB's custodian 8. HESTA Superannuation Fund AGA SMHT JP Morgan Nominees Australia H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee Ltd as SMHT's custodian 9. Hostplus Pooled Superannuation AGA SMHP Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee Trust SMHP's custodian 10. Russell Australian Opportunities Fund AGA SMRI State Street Australia Ltd as Russell Investment Management Ltd as SMRI's custodian SMRI's responsible entity 11. MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation AGA SMCS NAB Custodial Services as CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee Fund custodian for SMCS 12. Maritime Super AGA SMMS NAB Custodial Services as Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's custodian for SMMS trustee 13. Non-Government Schools AGA SMNG State Street Australia Ltd as Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund SMNG's custodian Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNG's trustee 14. Non-Government Schools AGA SMNP State Street Australia Ltd as Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund SMNP's custodian Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNP's trustee 15. REST Superannuation Fund AGA SMRT State Street Australia Ltd as Retail Employees Superannuation Pty SMRT's custodian Ltd as SMRT's trustee 16. Government Employees AGA SMGB Northern Trust Corporation as Government Employees Superannuation Superannuation Board SMGB's custodian Board 17. Statewide Superannuation Trust AGA SMSW NAB Custodial Services as Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as custodian for SMSW SMSW's trustee No Fund name Manager Code Registered holder Persons entitled to be registered holder 18. Legal Super AGA SMLS BNP Paribas Fund Services Legal Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Australasia Pty Ltd as SMLS's legalsuper custodian 19. Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia OIML GAPL Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's Registered) as GAPL's custodian responsible entity 20. Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund OIML EMAF Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's (Australia Registered) as EMAF's custodian responsible entity 21. Orbis Global Equity LE Fund AGA GALE Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's (Australia Registered) as GALE's custodian responsible entity 22. Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited OIML OGEF Citigroup Fund Services Canada, OGEF Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's custodian 23. Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited OIML OSAP Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian OSAP 24. Institutional Global Equity Fund OIML IGEF Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian IGEF 25. Orbis Optimal LP OIML OOLP Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian OOLP 26. Orbis International Equity LP OIML IELP Citi Canada as IELP's custodian IELP 27. Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP OIML OGLP Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian OGLP 28. Orbis Institutional International Equity OIML ONLP Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian ONLP LP 29. Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP OIML USLP Citi Canada as USLP's custodian USLP 30. Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets OIML EMLP Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian EMLP Equity LP 31. Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund OIML SGPL Citibank International plc SGPL (Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux) as SGPL's custodian 32. Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund OIML XJPL Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian XJPL 33. Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund OIML GBSA Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian GBSA 34. Orbis SICAV - International Equity OIML SNPL Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian SNPL 35. Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund OIML UKGE Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian UKGE 36. Orbis Institutional Global Equity OIML OGEO Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian OGEO (OFO) 37. OEIC Global Cautious Fund OIML OCS4 Citi Lux as OCS4's custodian OCS4 38. Orbis SICAV Global Cautious Fund OIML OCSU Citi Lux as OCSU's custodian OCSU Table 3 - Change in relevant interest Trade Date Reference Code Action No of security Consideration 09 Jan 20 to 12 Feb 20 SMAP Buy 99,440 $ 58,400 09 Jan 20 SMBF Buy 15,855 $ 9,156 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMCB Buy 1,320,569 $ 755,004 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMCS Buy 561,637 $ 321,739 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMEF Buy 2,513,085 $ 1,447,478 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMGB Buy 760,527 $ 435,273 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMHP Buy 939,052 $ 537,410 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMHT Buy 953,401 $ 545,591 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMIA Buy 173,404 $ 100,455 17 Dec 19 to 06 Feb 20 SMLS Buy 289,194 $ 166,099 17 Dec 19 to 05 Feb 20 SMMS Buy 286,185 $ 164,978 17 Dec 19 to 04 Feb 20 SMNG Buy 354,691 $ 203,342 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMNP Buy 90,142 $ 51,931 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMRI Buy 649,833 $ 378,162 17 Dec 19 to 12 Feb 20 SMRT Buy 1,361,285 $ 777,573 17 Dec 19 to 05 Feb 20 SMSW Buy 283,636 $ 163,025 17 Dec 19 to 28 Jan 20 SMWD Buy 25,315 $ 14,536 Total 10,677,251 $ 6,130,152 All trades occur on market, under a dividend reinvestment plan, or pursuant to a capital raising (as applicable). Table 4 - Present relevant interest Reference Code Total no of securities SMAP 2,094,607 SMBF 536,803 SMCB 14,340,388 SMCS 5,726,752 SMEF 28,560,156 SMGB 7,976,300 SMHP 9,928,694 SMHT 9,905,844 SMIA 1,106,779 SMLS 2,467,923 SMMS 2,252,535 SMNG 3,321,442 SMNP 769,303 SMRI 3,226,639 SMRT 15,122,941 SMSW 2,417,985 SMWD 251,480 Total 110,006,571 Attachments Original document

