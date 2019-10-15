Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sigma Healthcare Limited    SIG   AU000000SIG5

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SIG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/15
0.575 AUD   -0.86%
08:53pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Citi Group Investor Conference
PU
09/30SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/20SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sigma Healthcare : Citi Group Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Citi Group Investor Conference

Gary Woodford

Corporate Affairs Manager

16 - 17 October 2019

Important Notice

The material provided is a presentation of general information about Sigma's activities current at the date of the presentation. It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. No representation or warranty is made as to its completeness, accuracy or reliability. Any forward looking information in the presentation has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Sigma's control, may cause actual results to differ materially. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a recommendation or forecast by Sigma or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell shares.

This presentation also contains certain non-IFRS measures that Sigma believe are relevant and appropriate for the understanding of the financial results.

2

Key Highlights for 1H20

Financial

Performance

  • Half Year Results are as expected
  • Ongoing revenue* up 6.9% for the half
  • Underlying EBITDA** $31.9m
  • Underlying ROIC** of 12.2%

Business

Transformation

  • Project Pivot on target to deliver $100+ million efficiency gains
  • Actions already implemented on over $33 million of annualised gains
  • Seeing significant improvement in customer KPIs
  • Expect to see material benefits in 2H20 and beyond

Investment and

growth

  • QLD and WA Distribution Centres operational and achieving targets
  • SA and NSW new Distribution Centres near completion
  • Our community pharmacy brands revenue up 7.8% like-for-like
  • Hospitals, 3PL/4PL and MPS continue to be growth areas

Capital

Management

  • Net Debt fell from $243m at year end to $193m at 31 July 2019
  • Net Debt will fall further post Chemist Warehouse Group (CW) exit
  • Dividend payout ratio of 95% of Underlying NPAT**
  • Interim dividend of 1.0c fully franked

People and culture

  • Team member engagement positive through current challenges
  • Implemented training and development to help our team manage through change and drive a growth mindset

* References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to CW

** Refer Appendices 1 and 2 for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying

3

Re-basing our ongoing business

What to expect in 2H20

What to expect in FY21

Total Sales Revenue

Will only include 3 months sales of

No material sales to CW

some FMCG products to CW

Ongoing revenue* growth for remaining

Ongoing revenue* to continue growth

portfolio at similar level to FY20

at similar level to 1H20

Other Revenue

Some impact from declining

Further growth from business

wholesale rebates (CW related)

development initiatives including

Partly offset by expected

3PL/4PL, Hospitals and Dose

improvements in 3PL/4PL

Administration Aid Services

Warehouse and Delivery

6 months of benefits from efficiencies

Full year of benefits consistent with

already implemented in 1H20

Project Pivot estimates

Additional benefits from initiatives

Full year of benefits from new

implemented in 2H20

Distribution Centres

Sales and Marketing

Will benefit from organisational

Full year of benefits from Project Pivot

changes relating to Project Pivot

Administration

Project Pivot initiatives being

Reductions from implementation of

implemented but minimal change in

Project Pivot efficiency initiatives

FY20

4

* References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to CW

Working Capital Management

  • Reduction in CCC includes the release of around $150 million of working capital from CW to 31 July 2019, partly offset by other BAU working capital movements
  • Balance of working capital release from CW will flow in 2H20 (subject to full exit)
  • Underlying ROIC** continues to be a strong focus through our investment cycle

Cash Conversion Cycle

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Underlying ROIC

H1 FY20

FY19

Trade Debtors (excl. Hep C)

427,742

553,426

Inventory (excl. Hep C)

271,990

336,018

Trade Creditors (excl. Hep C)

(385,814)

(466,214)

Working Cap $'000

313,919

423,230

Days sales outstanding (DSO)

42

54

Days inventory outstanding (DIO)

30

35

Days payables outstanding (DPO)

(42)

(49)

CCC Days (excl. Hep C)

29

40

CCC days (incl Hep C)

27

36

5

** Refer Appendices 1 and 2 for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 00:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
08:53pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Citi Group Investor Conference
PU
09/30SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/20SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/19SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/05SIGMA HEALTHCARE : S&P DJI Announces September 2019 Quarterly Rebalance
PU
09/04SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2019/20 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
09/04SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Dividend/Distribution - SIG
PU
09/04SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Appendix 4D - Half year financial report
PU
09/04SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2019/20 Half Year ASX Release
PU
08/23SIGMA HEALTHCARE : HY20 Results Briefing and Webcast Details
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3 142 M
EBIT 2020 40,1 M
Net income 2020 -1,59 M
Debt 2020 143 M
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 -362x
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sigma Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,54  AUD
Last Close Price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Robert Hooper Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brian Jamieson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Church Executive General Manager-Operations
Iona MacPherson Chief Financial Officer
David S. Bayes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED2.63%381
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%3 852
BALCHEM CORPORATION27.30%3 242
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY32.01%2 376
MEDIFAST, INC.-21.13%1 167
BLACKMORES LIMITED-32.22%982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group