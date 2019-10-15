Sigma Healthcare : Citi Group Investor Conference

The material provided is a presentation of general information about Sigma's activities current at the date of the presentation. It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. No representation or warranty is made as to its completeness, accuracy or reliability. Any forward looking information in the presentation has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.
Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Sigma's control, may cause actual results to differ materially. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a recommendation or forecast by Sigma or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell shares.
This presentation also contains certain non-IFRS measures that Sigma believe are relevant and appropriate for the understanding of the financial results.
2
Key Highlights for 1H20
Financial
Performance
Half Year Results are as expected
Ongoing revenue* up 6.9% for the half
Underlying EBITDA** $31.9m
Underlying ROIC** of 12.2%
Business
Transformation
Project Pivot on target to deliver $100+ million efficiency gains
Actions already implemented on over $33 million of annualised gains
Seeing significant improvement in customer KPIs
Expect to see material benefits in 2H20 and beyond
Investment and
growth
QLD and WA Distribution Centres operational and achieving targets
SA and NSW new Distribution Centres near completion
Our community pharmacy brands revenue up 7.8% like-for-like
Hospitals, 3PL/4PL and MPS continue to be growth areas
Capital
Management
Net Debt fell from $243m at year end to $193m at 31 July 2019
Net Debt will fall further post Chemist Warehouse Group (CW) exit
Dividend payout ratio of 95% of Underlying NPAT**
Interim dividend of 1.0c fully franked
People and culture
Team member engagement positive through current challenges
Implemented training and development to help our team manage through change and drive a growth mindset
* References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to CW
** Refer Appendices 1 and 2 for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying
3
Re-basing our ongoing business
What to expect in 2H20
What to expect in FY21
Total Sales Revenue
❖ Will only include 3 months sales of
❖ No material sales to CW
some FMCG products to CW
❖ Ongoing revenue* growth for remaining
❖ Ongoing revenue* to continue growth
portfolio at similar level to FY20
at similar level to 1H20
Other Revenue
❖ Some impact from declining
❖ Further growth from business
wholesale rebates (CW related)
development initiatives including
❖ Partly offset by expected
3PL/4PL, Hospitals and Dose
improvements in 3PL/4PL
Administration Aid Services
Warehouse and Delivery
❖ 6 months of benefits from efficiencies
❖ Full year of benefits consistent with
already implemented in 1H20
Project Pivot estimates
❖ Additional benefits from initiatives
❖ Full year of benefits from new
implemented in 2H20
Distribution Centres
Sales and Marketing
❖ Will benefit from organisational
❖ Full year of benefits from Project Pivot
changes relating to Project Pivot
Administration
❖ Project Pivot initiatives being
❖ Reductions from implementation of
implemented but minimal change in
Project Pivot efficiency initiatives
FY20
4
* References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to CW
Working Capital Management
Reduction in CCC includes the release of around $150 million of working capital from CW to 31 July 2019, partly offset by other BAU working capital movements
Balance of working capital release from CW will flow in 2H20 (subject to full exit)
Underlying ROIC** continues to be a strong focus through our investment cycle
Cash Conversion Cycle
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Underlying ROIC
H1 FY20
FY19
Trade Debtors (excl. Hep C)
427,742
553,426
Inventory (excl. Hep C)
271,990
336,018
Trade Creditors (excl. Hep C)
(385,814)
(466,214)
Working Cap $'000
313,919
423,230
Days sales outstanding (DSO)
42
54
Days inventory outstanding (DIO)
30
35
Days payables outstanding (DPO)
(42)
(49)
CCC Days (excl. Hep C)
29
40
CCC days (incl Hep C)
27
36
5
** Refer Appendices 1 and 2 for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying
